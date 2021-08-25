The HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is a 16.1″ Performance Beast

There’s no question that the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is on the larger end of the spectrum for laptops. This 16.1″ device is a powerful computer that offers the screen space to be a real media and productivity powerhouse. But it’s able to do this without sacrificing portability, which is normally one of the drawbacks of owning a laptop of this size. Despite the large display, HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is only 18.4mm thin and weighs 1.74 kg. You’ll be able to take this laptop with you wherever you go, without weighing you down.

Ultra-Thin Sleek Build

Like the other laptops we’ve seen from HUAWEI, the MateBook D 16 is designed to look professional and simple. The larger screen size means you have more room to fit a comfortable keyboard and a large trackpad. You’ll find that typing with the fully backlit keyboard is a fantastic experience.

Two speakers are located on either side of the laptop, with a pop-up webcam hidden in the keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor on the right side. The D 16 has several USB ports which include the following:

USB-C x2

USB 3.2 x2

3.5mm Audio Jack

HDMI Port

Two fans are located at the bottom of the laptop which does a great job at keeping the device cool. With two large fans as a part of the cooling system, you’d expect them to be fairly loud. This doesn’t end up being the case, as these fans are just 0.2 mm thick. This gives you powerful airflow that keeps your system cool while having a very quiet noise output.

All of these design features don’t just add to the visual appeal of the laptop, but they’ve been through extensive testing to ensure that the computer is very durable.

Premium Performance

The performance of a laptop like this is just as important as the build quality. With the large FHD display, you’re going to want to make sure you can take advantage of it with tasks like video editing, photo editing, word processing, and media consumption. So check out the specs that power this laptop and enable it to be your main computer.

AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor

Choose between these two powerful AMD processor options to power your computer. Paired with AMD Radeon graphics, you’ll be able to use resource-intensive programs like the Adobe creative software, while you’re away from home. For RAM, you will have 16GB to help you run multiple powerful apps at the same time. The 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD brings large capacity storage to this super portable machine. With a 56 Wh battery life, you’ll be able to complete long work sessions before needed to plug in again.

To enable extra performance, the MateBook D 16 uses a shortcut key that can unlock more recourses at the expense of more battery life. This is perfect for any time you find yourself needing a little extra push to get your project over the edge.

As far as connectivity options go, all the latest Bluetooth and wifi technology will keep you connected with the fastest speeds. HUAWEI’s fantastic Share software unlocks new capabilities from your HUAWEI phone when used in combination with your MateBook. By taping your phone to your computer, you can transfer files and use the multi-screen collaboration features.

HUAWEI Share SoftwareWi-Fi

IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

2.4 GHz and 5 GHz

2 x 2 MIMO

Support WPA/WPA2/WPA3

Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1

The price of the HUAWEI MateBook D 16 is super competitive, especially for the high-end laptops with this screen size. Starting at just €899,99, you can begin configuring your own MateBook D16 here.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.