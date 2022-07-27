Huawei introduces new Matebook X Pro with 12th-gen Intel processors

Huawei held its Smart Office event today, where it announced a handful of new devices to grow its ecosystem. Among them is a new iteration of the Huawei MateBook X Pro, now powered by Intel 12th-generation processors, as well as the new MatePad Pro tablet. There are also some new accessories and peripherals in tow.

Huawei MateBook X Pro (12th-gen Intel Core)

One of the bigger announcements is the Huawei MateBook X Pro, which is being refreshed with Intel’s 12th-generation P-series processors. Huawei had actually already introduced a refreshed MateBook X Pro earlier this year at MWC, but it was still packing 11th-generation processors, specifically from the U series, which has a 15W default TDP. Now, this new model comes with an Intel Core i7-1260P, which has a 28W default TDP (Huawei actually claims it has 30W of power in this laptop), and it has 12 cores, 16 threads, and boost speeds up to 4.8GHz, so it’s a significant increase in performance over the previous generation.

Specs-wise, that’s really the biggest change. It still has 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD for storage. The display is a 14.2-inch panel and it comes in the 3:2 aspect ratio and 3.1K (3120 x 2080) resolution. In addition to that, it covers 100% of both sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, and it supports DisplayHDR 400. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate, which is great to see. Huawei also boasts a six-speaker setup, which should deliver very powerful sound for such a small laptop.

Another big change is on the outside of this laptop, however. Huawei is introducing two new colors: Ink Blue and White, in addition to the classic Space Grey variant. This should help the laptop stand out a bit more from the crowd.

Huawei MatePad Pro 11-inch

Also new today is the Huawei MatePad Pro, the company’s latest flagship HarmonyOS tablet. This new iteration comes almost a year after the 12.6-inch variant was introduced last year, and it has some big upgrades. Specifically, the display, which is an 11-inch Huawei FullView OLED panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1600, for an aspect ratio of 16:10. This new iteration comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the previous model only had 60Hz, so that should already make for a much smoother experience. The screen also goes up to 600 nits of brightness and supports the P3 color gamut, in addition to having a Delta E < 1, meaning color accuracy is very good. It’s also packing Huawei Sound with an impressive six-speaker setup that should deliver very immersive media experience.

The Huawei MatePad Pro also comes with a new design language, featuring a circular camera module on the back, and a magnesium construction that makes it the lightest 11-inch laptop on the market, according to Huawei. It weighs just 449 grams and is 5.9mm thin. Huawei has also redesigned the M-Pencil with a new white color that’s also coated with a new silicone polymer resin for extra comfort and durability. The Smart Magnetic Keyboard accessory has also been redesigned with deeper key travel and larger keys in general.

There are also some software improvements to make the tablet experience a bit better. The Gallery app now supports landscape mode, and the multi-window feature has been upgraded to be easier to use with just one hand, plus you can now have up to four apps open on the screen at the same time. There’s also a new Huawei Notes debuting with the MatePad Pro, offering a new way to take notes with the M-Pencil, and it’s also easier to take multiple screenshots with the M-Pencil now.

Internally, the Huawei MatePad Pro is powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 870, and it promises up to 11.5 hours of use on a charge, with 66W charging support to bring it back up quickly. It also comes with up to 256GB of storage, but Huawei hasn’t shared details about the RAM.

Huawei accessories and peripherals

Aside from these two headliners, Huawei also announced a couple of other devices. There’s the new Huawei MateView SE, a 24-inch monitor with 90% coverage of DCI-P3 and 100% of sRGB, plus color accuracy rated at Delta E < 2. The monitor features Full HD resolution, and it supports tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, in addition to VESA mounting. There’s also a standard edition without these adjustments.

Huawei also introduced two new mesh Wi-Fi routers, the WiFi Mesh 7 and Mesh 3, with support for Wi-Fi 6 Plus connectivity and coverage up to 600 square feet and 250 devices. They also support One-Touch Connect, so you can simply tap your phone on the router to connect to the network. Finally, there’s the new Huawei Wireless Mouse and Stylish Backpack.

Huawei didn’t announce pricing or availability for any of these products yet.