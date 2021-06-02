Huawei launches a pair of premium MatePad tablets running HarmonyOS

At its HarmonyOS event today, Huawei unveiled two new tablets: the Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad 11. Both tablets are flagship offerings, packing powerful internals, a premium design, and stylus support.

Huawei MatePad Pro and MatePad 11: Specifications

Specification MatePad Pro MatePad 11 Dimensions & Weight NA x NA x 6.7mm

609g NA Display 12.6-inch OLED FHD+

60Hz refresh rate

90% screen-to-body ratio

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

100% DCI-P3 11-inch LCD

120Hz refresh rate SoC Kirin 9000E SoC 1x Cortex-A77 @ 3.13GHz 3x Cortex-A77 @ 2.54GHz 4x Cortex-A55 @ 2.05GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC RAM & Storage NA NA Battery & Charging 10,050mAh battery

40W wired fast charging

27W fast wireless charging NA Security Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Side-mounted fingerprint scanner Rear Camera(s) Primary:

Secondary:

Tertiary: NA Front Camera(s) NA NA Port(s) USB Type-C USB Type-C Connectivity Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band WiFi

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo Software HarmonyOS based on Android HarmonyOS based on Android Other Features 8 speakers

4 microphones

Huawei M-Pencil support

Full-size keyboard (optional)

Mouse and trackpad support 4 speakers

Huawei M-Pencil support

Smart Magnetic Keyboard (optional)

Mouse support

MatePad Pro

The Huawei MatePad Pro is the more powerful of the duo. The tablet’s front is covered by a 12.6-inch OLED display, offering a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. And no, it’s not a high refresh rate panel — it maxes out at 60Hz. Under the hood, the Huawei MatePad Pro is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 9000E SoC, Huawei’s latest flagship chipset. The chipset employs 1x Cortex-A77 core clocked at 3.13GHz, 3x Cortex-A77 cores @ 2.54GHz, and 4x Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.05GHz speed. The Kirin 9000E is the same as the Kirin 9000 but packs lower GPU and NPU cores.

The Huawei MatePad Pro supports Huawei M-Pencil, which can be used for taking notes, drawing, and other creative use cases. The tablet can be hooked up with Huawei laptops to further expand its usability. For example, in Mirror mode it can act as a sketch pad while in Extend mode it can double as an external monitor. Huawei also offers an optional full-size keyboard folio to turn the tablet into a mini laptop. Moreover, the tablet also supports mouse and trackpad input with left and right button support.

The MatePad Pro also boasts a capable triple camera system comprising a primary, ultra-wide, and depth sensor. Powering all these components is a sizeable 10,050mAh battery, which Huawei claims lasts up to 14 hours on a single charge. The battery can be charged via a 40W fast charger or a 27W wireless charger. Reverse wireless charging is also supported.

The Huawei MatePad Pro has eight powerful speakers for an immersive multi-media experience and four microphones for better video calls. On the software side of things, the MatePad Pro comes running the latest iteration of Harmony OS with a new tablet desktop UI optimized for large displays of tablets. The new UI looks a lot like iPadOS, especially the dock at the bottom and the new Control Panel. At the end of the day, HarmonyOS is still a fork of Android, so Huawei says you should be able to run most Android apps, barring those that rely on Google Mobile Services (GMS).

MatePad 11

Alongside the MatePad Pro, Huawei also unveiled the MatePad Pro 11, a successor to the last year’s MatePad 10. The new MatePad 11 differs from the Pro model in key areas. For one, it comes with an 11-inch 120Hz LCD instead of a 60Hz OLED and supports adaptive frame rate, TUV Rheinland certification for reduced blue light emission and flicker, and 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Second, it swaps the Kirin 9000E chipset for the Snapdragon 865 SoC. And finally, it packs four speakers instead of eight. The rest of the specifications of the MatePad 11 are more or less the same as the Pro model.

The tablet supports Huawei M-Pencil input and can be hooked to Huawei’s Smart Magnetic Keyboard.

Pricing & Availability

Huawei has yet to reveal pricing and availability details for both tablets.