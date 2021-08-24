HUAWEI MateView GT is an Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with a buit-in Soundbar

HUAWEI has released their first gaming monitor – the HUAWEI MateView GT, dipping their toes into the gaming scene for the first time. While the company does not usually make its way into the high-end PC scene, they’ve managed to make a good first impression. This ultrawide curved gaming monitor has everything you’ll need and more, as your ultimate high-performance display.

Connectivity

HUAWEI does not skip out on any connectivity options here. All of the latest ports are included to make sure you can connect a multitude of devices while taking advantage of high-speed data transfers. The ports are found in the back of the monitor, under a removable panel in the center of the device.

The monitor is powered via USB C, which eliminates the traditional bulky power connector. A second USB C is available for connecting accessories, sending video to a second monitor, or transferring data. When using the USB C to charge your phone or tablet, you’ll get a 10W charging output.

Two HDMI cables and a display port are also available, which will accommodate any PC, gaming console, laptop, etc. Easily switch between inputs with the simple menu, using the navigation nub at the bottom. Lastly, there is a 3.5mm headphone and mic jack.

Ports:

USB-C x 1 (supports display, data transfer, and 10 W max charging power)

USB-C x 1 (only for power supply)

HDMI x 2 (HDMI2.0)*

DP x 1 (DP1.4)

3.5 mm headset and microphone 2-in-1 jack x 1

This array of connection options, specifically the USB C connections, make this monitor more compatible than most on the market. When buying a high-end display like this, you’ll want to use it with many different media sources. You’ll be able to connect Google TV, an AV receiver, Xbox, and anything else you need using the available ports.

Display:

The ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio is ideal for many types of media consumption. Most movies fit the aspect ratio, creating a more immersive experience when compared to your standard 16:9 display. At 34″, you have a nice large viewing area to work with. The resolution is 1440×3440, which allows you to play your favorite games in 4K.

The 165Hz refresh rate is what puts this monitor among the best on the market. This is an area where many monitors will cut back, in an attempt to lower costs. HUAWEI isn’t cutting any corners here and makes sure that you’re getting a true gaming monitor.

Size – 34 inches

Curvature – 1500R

Aspect ratio – 21 : 9

Screen type – VA

Resolution – 3440 x 1440

Refresh rate – 165 Hz

Color gamut – 90% DCI-P3 (typical value) / covering 100% sRGB

Colors – 1.07 billion

Brightness – 350 nits (typical)

Contrast ratio – 4000 : 1 (typical)

HDR – Support

Eye comfort mode – TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certification With HDR support, cinema-level P3 color, and 350 nits of brightness, the HUAWEI MateView GT is a very capable display for many different types of content.

Features

HUAWEI has included everything you’d expect to find in a monitor so far, but decided to not stop there. In addition to all of the basics, you’ll find several amazing features that put this monitor over the top.

Gaming desktop setups can get littered with cables, speakers, microphones, and other accessories. HUAWEI has added many of these things as built-in features, like a powerful stereo soundbar that can create a much-improved soundstage for your media. You can also use the integrated microphone which can capture clear vocal audio, even in voice calls, using your speakers as audio output.

Soundbar dual speakers – 5 W x 2

Touch volume control – Touch control volume, supports double click mute

Mood lighting – 8 dazzling lighting effects, supports user-defined setting

Mic – DMIC x 2, supports 4-meter far-field voice pickup

Game assistant – Dark field controls, Crosshairs

OSD – Five-way joystick A touch-sensitive volume control sits on top of the soundbar, making volume control simple and fun. RGB lights are included on this volume control, which can be customized to match the rest of your setup. Overall HUAWEI has done a really great job with this display. The additional features set it apart from other monitors in this category. At around $499.99 for the price, this is a difficult deal to beat. Many 4K ultrawide monitors cost more than this, with only half the features. Get the HUAWEI MateView GT here.

