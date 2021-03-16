Huawei Music Vs. YouTube Music

Smartphones are used for music playback, more than any other type of device. There are plenty of different types of apps and services that offer music subscriptions, along with a great music player to listen to all of your music. Phone with GMS support will be able to use Google’s YouTube Music service, which offers all of the latest music features. Anyone with an HMS phone will have access to Huawei Music, which is designed to compete with other music services. We will go over some of the different features that these apps have to offer.

YouTube Music

Your Google account can be used to easily set up your YouTube music as a media player, or a music subscription service. Their subscription service is comparable to similar products when it comes to price. YouTube Music is available on Desktop and Mobile, so your music is not restricted to your phone.

The app is particularly good at finding new music for you to listen to. Google is obviously one of the best at this type of feature, due to the amount of data they are able to collect from all of their products.

Other features include:

$9.99 Monthly Subscription Price

Google Assistant Integration

Offline Playback

Captions

1 Month Free Trial

The user interface is a bit frustrating with YouTube Music. The settings menu is not always easy to find, and the look and feel of the app is kind of boring. Overall it will get the job done, but it’s not one of the better music apps available.

Huawei Music

Huawei Music is a fully-fledged music service and media player. You can subscribe to an ad-free premium music catalog and enjoy all of your favorite music. Non-subscribers can still enjoy the radio features, which you can browse by category.

The music subscription service is fairly simple to understand. You’ll have the same level of access as any other competing service. You can stream or download the songs you like. You can choose the quality of playback, to accommodate your data usage. Huawei Music even has a “Super Quality” option for playback, which can play your music at 640kbps. This is good for people with high-end headphones who want to get the most out of their music.

The app offers a lot of fun features like party mode, which lets you play music through multiple Huawei phones. This is a great solution for sharing your songs with your friends. you just connect your phones, and your music will play on every connected device. They also include a feature called Running Music, which will read your heart rate and find songs that match your heart’s BPM. Anyone who loves to workout is going to enjoy this feature a lot, as it can enhance your workout session.

Other features include:

$9.99 Monthly Subscription Price

Party Mode

Identify Songs

Themes

Offline Playback

1 Month Free Trial

Huawei Music is a great music service with a very good app to go along with it. Hopefully, we will be able to see this expand to desktop users in the future.

