Huawei Nova 9 with Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz OLED display, and 66W fast charging launched in Europe

Despite all the restrictions, Huawei continues to bring new smartphones to the market. Earlier this year, the company launched its second foldable, the Huawei Mate X2, and its flagship Huawei P50 lineup. Today, it has launched the mid-range Huawei Nova 9. The latest phone from the Chinese OEM offers a Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz high refresh rate display, and a quad-camera setup.

Huawei Nova 9: Specifications

SpecificationHuawei Nova 9
Dimensions & Weight
  • 160 x 73.7 x 7.77mm
  • 175g
Display
  • 6.57-inch OLED
  • FHD+ (2340 x 1080) resolution
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 300Hz touch sampling rate
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
    • Adreno 642L GPU
RAM & Storage
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 8GB + 256GB
Battery & Charging
  • 4,300mAh
  • 66W wired fast charging support
SecurityFingerprint sensor
Rear Camera(s)
  • Primary: 50MP f/1.9
  • Ultra-wide: 8MP f/2.2
  • Depth: 2MP f/2.4
  • Macro: 2MP f/2.4
Front Camera(s)32MP f/2.0
Port(s)USB Type-C
AudioSingle bottom-firing speaker
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax dual-band Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • NFC
  • GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC
SoftwareEMUI 12 based on Android 11
Colors
  • Starry Blue
  • Crush Green
  • Black

The Huawei Nova 9 borrows several design cues from the company’s flagship P50 lineup. It features a similar pill-shaped camera module on the back that houses four cameras within two concentric circles. The top circle includes a 50MP primary camera, while the bottom circle houses an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro camera, and a flash. The phone’s back panel is available in three finishes — Starry Blue, Crush Green, and Black.

Over on the front, the Huawei Nova 9 features a large 6.57-inch OLED display with a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. It’s an FHD+ panel that refreshes at 120Hz and offers a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device packs Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 778G SoC on the inside, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that features 66W wired fast charging support.

Other noteworthy features include a USB Type-C port, a 32MP selfie camera, and NFC support. In terms of wireless connectivity, the Huawei Nova 9 features 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6. The device runs EMUI 12 based on Android 11 with Huawei’s suite of apps. It’s the first device from the company to launch with Android 11 out of the box. However, it still doesn’t feature Google Mobile Services. Thankfully, there’s an easy workaround you can use to install Google apps on any Huawei device.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Nova 9 will go on sale in Europe early next month. Huawei plans to bring the device to more regions in the following months. The device will go on sale at a starting price of €499.

