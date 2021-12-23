The Huawei P50 Pocket is a great Galaxy Z Flip 3 alternative that you can’t buy

Huawei may not be the driving force in the smartphone space anymore, but the Chinese telecom giant isn’t totally out of the smartphone game just yet. In a launch event in China today, Huawei unveiled the Huawei P50 Pocket, a stylish clamshell foldable phone that takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Huawei P50 Pocket: Specifications

Specification Huawei P50 Pocket Dimensions and Weight 190g

7.2mm Display Main display: 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED 120Hz refresh rate

Cover display: 1.04-inch OLED display 340 x 340 pixels

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 660

RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

128GB/512GB flash storage Battery & Charging 4,000 mAh battery

40W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 40MP Quad Pixel f/1.79

Secondary: 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 120-degree

Tertiary: 32MP f/1.8 super spectrum sensor Front Camera 10.7MP camera Ports USB Type-C port Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2

Type-C port

WiFi 6 Other features Side-mounted fingerprint reader

Face Unlock

Dual SIM

NM card support Software Harmony OS 2 (based on Android)

The Huawei P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable smartphone to adopt the clamshell form factor. The phone inherits the dual-ring design of the Huawei P50, with the first ring housing a cover display and the second one packing camera sensors. The main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED panel that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The display has an anti-reflective layer on top which the company says reduces glare and reflection by up to 56% when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Similar to the Moto Razr and Galaxy Flip 3, the P50 Pocket also has a cover display that shows important information at a glance. The 1.04-inch display can show widgets, weather info, music controls, calendar, QR codes, navigations, and much more.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Huawei P50 Pocket doesn’t leave a small gap when folded. Huawei says they’re using a new proprietary multi-dimensional hinge which is robust and more reliable than the competition.

Similar to the Huawei P50 Pro, the phone comes equipped with Huawei’s new Dual Matrix camera system, which combines a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, and XD Fusion Pro image engine for improved image clarity and high dynamic range. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 40MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP “super spectrum sensor” (likely to be a monochrome sensor).

The Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports Face Unlock via the main camera and the selfie camera. On the software front, the Huawei P50 Pocket runs Harmony OS 2 with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Due to Android license revocation following the US trade ban, Huawei can’t bundle Google Play Store on its devices. The phones come with Huawei’s AppGallery instead.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei P50 Pocket will go on sale in China starting today. The base model starts at CNY 8988 ($1,411) while the special edition model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 10,988 ($1,725). Huawei hasn’t detailed when it plans to bring the phone to other markets outside China.