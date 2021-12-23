The Huawei P50 Pocket is a great Galaxy Z Flip 3 alternative that you can’t buy
December 23, 2021 4:48am Comment

The Huawei P50 Pocket is a great Galaxy Z Flip 3 alternative that you can’t buy

Huawei may not be the driving force in the smartphone space anymore, but the Chinese telecom giant isn’t totally out of the smartphone game just yet. In a launch event in China today, Huawei unveiled the Huawei P50 Pocket, a stylish clamshell foldable phone that takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Huawei P50 Pocket: Specifications

SpecificationHuawei P50 Pocket
Dimensions and Weight
  • 190g
  • 7.2mm
Display
  • Main display:
    • 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED
    • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Cover display:
    • 1.04-inch OLED display
    • 340 x 340 pixels
SoC
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G:
    • 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz
    • 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz
    • 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz
    • Adreno 660
RAM and Storage
  • 8GB/12GB RAM
  • 128GB/512GB flash storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4,000 mAh battery
  • 40W fast charger (inside the box)
Rear Camera
  • Primary: 40MP Quad Pixel f/1.79
  • Secondary: 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 120-degree
  • Tertiary: 32MP f/1.8 super spectrum sensor
Front Camera
  • 10.7MP camera
Ports
  • USB Type-C port
Connectivity
  • 4G LTE
  • NFC
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Type-C port
  • WiFi 6
Other features
  • Side-mounted fingerprint reader
  • Face Unlock
  • Dual SIM
  • NM card support
Software
  • Harmony OS 2 (based on Android)

The Huawei P50 Pocket is the company’s first foldable smartphone to adopt the clamshell form factor. The phone inherits the dual-ring design of the Huawei P50, with the first ring housing a cover display and the second one packing camera sensors. The main display is a 6.9-inch FHD+ OLED panel that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The display has an anti-reflective layer on top which the company says reduces glare and reflection by up to 56% when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Similar to the Moto Razr and Galaxy Flip 3, the P50 Pocket also has a cover display that shows important information at a glance. The 1.04-inch display can show widgets, weather info, music controls, calendar, QR codes, navigations, and much more.

 

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Huawei P50 Pocket doesn’t leave a small gap when folded. Huawei says they’re using a new proprietary multi-dimensional hinge which is robust and more reliable than the competition.

Similar to the Huawei P50 Pro, the phone comes equipped with Huawei’s new Dual Matrix camera system, which combines a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, and XD Fusion Pro image engine for improved image clarity and high dynamic range. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 40MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP “super spectrum sensor” (likely to be a monochrome sensor).

Huawei P50 Pocket camera hardware shown on a slide

The Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports Face Unlock via the main camera and the selfie camera. On the software front, the Huawei P50 Pocket runs Harmony OS 2 with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Due to Android license revocation following the US trade ban, Huawei can’t bundle Google Play Store on its devices. The phones come with Huawei’s AppGallery instead.

Pricing and Availability

The Huawei P50 Pocket will go on sale in China starting today. The base model starts at CNY 8988 ($1,411) while the special edition model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 10,988 ($1,725). Huawei hasn’t detailed when it plans to bring the phone to other markets outside China.

Tags foldablefoldable phoneshuaweiQualcomm Snapdragon 888

About author

Kishan Vyas
Kishan Vyas

A loyal Android user since Android 2.1 Eclair. Direct inquiries to [email protected]

Load Comments