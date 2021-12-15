Huawei teases P50 Pocket, its upcoming Galaxy Z Flip-like foldable

Huawei released its flagship P50 Pro smartphone earlier this year, packed with an impressive array of cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and the company’s HarmonyOS Android fork. Huawei isn’t stopping there, as preview photos of the upcoming ‘P50 Pocket’ have been posted to its social media account.

Huawei published two teaser images for its upcoming foldable smartphone, the Huawei P50 Pocket, on its Weibo social media account (via WinFuture). This isn’t the company’s first foldable phone — the book-style Mate X2 arrived earlier this year, and the first Mate X arrived in November 2019 — but this new model uses a clamshell design with a super-tall display. We’ve seen the same design in the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but Hauwei could throw in some surprises.

It’s not clear right now what differences there are between the P50 Pro and P50 Pocket, besides the folding design. The Huawei P50 Pro has a 6.5-inch 90Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB RAM, 128 or 256GB storage, four rear cameras, a 4,100mAh battery, 66W fast wired charging, and an IP68 rating. It’s likely that the cameras and battery size will downgraded, like Samsung did for its foldable phones (to reduce thickness when folded), but beyond that we can only make guesses.

Huawei is expected to officially announce the phone on December 23, 2021. It will join the ever-growing list of foldable smartphones, including the recently-announced compact Oppo Find N, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices, the Motorola Razr, Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, and others. Honor is also reportedly working on its own foldable phone, following the brand’s split from Huawei earlier this year.

It’s exciting to see ever-increasing competition and options in the foldable smartphone space, as increased competition leads to lower prices and better devices. Here’s hoping Huawei can pull off another excellent folding phone.