Huawei P50 Pro’s first leaked render suggests Huawei is sticking with waterfall displays

Huawei has been engaged in a deadlock with the US government for nearly two years now. But that hasn’t stopped the Chinese company from building some of the best smartphones out there. The Huawei Mate 40 series that launched in October this year was the prime example of it, with Huawei flexing its muscles with some of the best smartphone hardware and design on display. And if this new leak is anything to go by, it looks like the company will continue its march forward on the same path next year as well.

The acclaimed leakster Steve Hemmerstoffer has shared the first look of the Huawei P50 Pro, a direct successor to the P40 Pro that launched in March this year. A single render shared by Steve shows off the front of the Huawei P50 Pro. One of the key details revealed by the leak is that P50 Pro, just like its predecessor, will continue to use a waterfall display, with the display steeply curved on its sides while having narrow top and bottom bezels. Moving on, we can also see the dual front camera setup of the P40 Pro has been replaced by a more discreet single punch hole camera. As per Steve, the Huawei P50 Pro will flaunt a 6.6-inch display on the front in a body measuring approximately 159 mm tall and 73 mm wide.

Lastly, the leak revealed the Huawei P50 Pro will no longer use the magnetic earpiece like its forerunner and instead will opt for the more traditional earpiece.

Details about important hardware such as the chipset, camera assembly, battery, and charging speed remain a mystery at this point. On the software front, Huawei P50 Pro could run Harmony OS 2.0, the latest version of Huawei’s own operating system. However, it’s too early to comment on these details. There will likely be more leaks in the coming weeks so we should have more details about this upcoming flagship smartphone.