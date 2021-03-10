This is our first look at the Huawei P50 Pro and its massive cameras

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch the P50 Pro in the coming weeks, but before that happens, a new report has leaked a few details about the device and eye-popping photos of the design.

Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks fame shared alleged information about the Huawei P50 Pro, which is said to feature a glass rear panel, metal frame with flat edges on the top and bottom, and an overall size of 159 x 73 x 8.6mm. The device will also come equipped with a 6.6-inch display with slightly curved edges, and a centered hole-punch for the selfie camera.

It looks every bit as premium as you’d expect from a Huawei device, including the extremely thin bezels and slim chin. But that’s not really what makes the P50 Pro interesting; it’s the rear camera setup.

Image: Steve Hemmerstoffer

While Hemmerstoffer doesn’t have technicals details to share about the rear camera setup, he does provide images of what it looks like. And it’s… something. The P50 Pro’s camera setup is a massive pill-shaped hump that could possibly house multiple lenses within each of the circular cutouts. It’s tough to say based on the picture.

Either way, the design of the P50 Pro’s camera hump will likely be divisive among fans. It’s not particularly subtle, but perhaps it offers some kind of feature that will make the design worthwhile.

The latest leak builds on information shared by Hemmerstoffer back in December, which revealed the device won’t launch with the magnetic earpiece speaker system found in the P40 series. Instead, that’s being replaced by a standard earpiece. It’s also been reported the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security.

We’re still waiting on other important details, including chipset, battery, and camera sensors. But we could see the device become official sooner rather than later, so it may not be too much longer before we know more.