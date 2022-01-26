Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket launched internationally

Huawei launched the Huawei P50 series, the company’s newest flagship lineup, in China last July. It succeeds the Huawei P40 series from 2020 and offers several exciting upgrades, including an intriguing design, improved performance, and upgraded camera hardware. Huawei’s P series is known for bringing cutting-edge camera innovations, and we expected that at some point, we’d see an international launch. That launch is now finally here, though instead of the regular P50, Huawei is launching both the P50 Pocket and the P50 Pocket Premium Edition made with Iris van Herpen.

Huawei P50 Pro

The Huawei P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset, and it’s paired with 8GB and 256GB of flash storage. It has a quad-camera setup on the back with Leica branding, and Huawei says the cameras are equipped with the company’s new Dual Matrix camera system. It’s dual-matrix system which combines a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, and XD Fusion Pro image engine for improved image clarity and high dynamic range.

The primary shooter is a 50MP sensor with OIS, and it’s accompanied by a 64MP periscope camera which offers 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide cam, and a 40MP monochrome sensor. There’s a 13MP selfie camera cut into the top middle of the 1228 x 2700 resolution display.

The Huawei P50 Pro gets a 4,360 mAh battery that charges at 66W with the included charger in the box, and it can charge at 50W wirelessly with a compatible charging pad. It also packs in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, IP68 dust and water protection, a USB Type-C port, and stereo speakers. Finally, there are no Google Play Services, and the phone runs EMUI 12 out of the box.

Internationally, the Huawei P50 Pro is launching in Golden Black and Cocoa Gold.

Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei unveiled the Huawei P50 Pocket in China back in December, a stylish clamshell foldable phone that takes on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It’s the company’s first foldable smartphone to adopt the clamshell form factor, and inherits the dual-ring design of the Huawei P50 Pro. The first ring houses a cover display and the second one packs camera sensors. The main display is a 6.9-inch 2700 x 1228 OLED panel that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Similar to the Huawei P50 Pro, the phone comes equipped with Huawei’s new Dual Matrix camera system, which combines a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, and XD Fusion Pro image engine for improved image clarity and high dynamic range. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 40MP primary shooter, a 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP “super spectrum sensor” (likely to be a monochrome sensor).

The Huawei P50 Pocket is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G chipset as in the Huawei P50 Pro, and it’s paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage. It houses a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support.

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports Face Unlock via the main camera and the selfie camera. On the software front, the Huawei P50 Pocket runs EMUI 12 without Google Play Services.

Pricing and availability

Huawei hasn’t said where exactly it intends on launching these devices, however, has said that it will be launched in “key markets” across “Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America.” European pricing information is available below.