Huawei P50 Pro specifications leaked ahead of the official launch tomorrow

Huawei may no longer be one the biggest smartphone makers out there, but it hasn’t given up on smartphones just yet — despite all odds against it. Last month, the Chinese company unveiled two new tablets in the MatePad Pro and MatePad 11 running its new HarmonyOS. Now the company is gearing up to launch the Huawei P50 series, and ahead of its official reveal tomorrow, a major leak has served up full specifications of the Pro model.

Noted leaker Ishan Agarwal (via MySmartPrice) has leaked full specifications of the Huawei P50 Pro 4G (JAD-AL50), which is expected a slot between the more powerful P50 Pro Plus and regular P50. As per the leak, the Huawei P50 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with 2700 x 1228 resolution, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1440Hz PWM dimming. It will measure in at 158.8mm×72.8mm×8.5mm.

For optics, we’re looking at a quad-camera setup on the back headlined by a 50MP main camera, flanked by a 64MP f/3.5 telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom, a 40MP monochrome sensor, and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. Over on the front, the phone will have a 13MP selfie shooter. The phone is said to be powered by Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 9000 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB flash storage.

The leak further reveals that the Huawei P50 Pro will pack a 4,360mAh battery and we’re told it would support 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Elsewhere the phone is said to house an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, IP68 dust and water protection, USB Type-C 3.1 port, and 256GB NM card expansion support. Notably, the phone appears to be missing out on 5G support which is rather surprising.

Not much is known about the regular Huawei P50 and P50 Pro Plus at this point. The Huawei P50 series is set to launch tomorrow in China, so we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about other phones in the lineup.