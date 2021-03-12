Huawei P50 renders showcase pill-shaped camera island, flat display, and more

Although we recently heard rumors about Huawei’s plans to sell off its P and Mate series, the company seems to be going full steam ahead with the production of its next flagship P series devices — the Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro, and Huawei P50 Pro Plus. Over the last few months, we have seen a couple of leaked renders of the P50 Pro, which have given us a good look at its design and revealed a few key specifications. Now, leaked renders of the vanilla Huawei P50 have popped up online, showcasing a similar camera module design.

Just a day after sharing Huawei P50 Pro renders, reliable leaker OnLeaks has shared renders of its less-premium sibling. The renders reveal that the Huawei P50 will feature the same camera design as the Pro variant, with a large pill-shaped camera island in the top left corner of the back panel. But unlike the P50 Pro, the non-Pro variant features a flat display on the front. However, it still has a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Credits: OnLeaks

The leak further reveals that the Huawei P50 will measure 156.7 x 74 x 8.3mm (10.6mm with the rear camera bump) and feature a glass back with a metal frame that has fewer curves. Due to its smaller footprint, the device will feature a 6.3-inch panel with slightly thicker bezels. The device will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, and a dual speaker setup.

In contrast, the Huawei P50 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.6-inch curved display with slim bezels. It will measure 159 x 73 x 8.6mm, and it will likely house more camera sensors in its pill-shaped camera island. While we don’t have any other reliable info on the devices, rumors suggest that the devices will feature Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 9000 chip, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The phones are expected to pack high refresh displays, with the P50 packing a 90Hz panel and the P50 Pro packing a 120Hz panel.