Huawei will unveil the P50 series later this month

Huawei will be unveiling the P50 series on July 29, according to a post from Huawei on Weibo. Richard Yu, the company’s CEO, also said the phone “has digital imaging breakthroughs that surpass our previous mark” and promises “new breakthrough tech in mobile imaging.” This suggests that photography and image-taking will still be the focal point of the P50 series. We’ve heard a lot about the Huwaei P50 series, and the design of the P50 Pro and the regular P50 was a surprise to many, to say the least.

Huawei’s Weibo post (via The Verge) is not the first time the company has teased the device, and it would seem that the leaked renders are more or less confirmed based on what the company has said. Huawei is also said to be sticking with its “waterfall” curved display, too, with a centered hole-punch camera. It will presumably run on HarmonyOS as well. Huawei previously said that they’re “trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you,” which may hint at supply issues caused by the global silicon shortage or difficulties because of the U.S. government sanctions. Yu’s Weibo post gave us a few more details, but not a whole lot more to go off of.

There’s not a lot that we know about the P50 series’ specifications. This could well be the company’s last flagship phone as it can no longer work with contract chipmakers to manufacture its HiSilicon Kirin chips. The OEM has been stockpiling reserves of its latest Kirin 9000 SoC, but it’s unlikely that it’ll have many left after it released the Mate 40 series, the Mate X2, and the MatePad Pro. Additionally, since Huawei is still barred from shipping GMS on its devices, the upcoming P50 series won’t see a major international release, if at all.