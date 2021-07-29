Huawei’s new P50 series comes with Snapdragon 888 4G chipset and impressive cameras

In a launch event in China today, Huawei pulled the curtains off the Huawei P50 series, the company’s newest flagship lineup. It succeeds the Huawei P40 series from last year and offers several exciting upgrades, including an intriguing design, improved performance, and upgraded camera hardware. Huawei’s P series is known for bringing cutting-edge camera innovations, and the new Huawei P50 and Huawei P50 Pro are no exceptions. Here’s everything you need to know about the new phones.

Huawei P50 series: Specifications

Specifications Huawei P50 Huawei P50 Pro Dimensions and Weight 156.5mm x 73.8mm x 7.92mm

181g 158.8 x 72.8 x 8.5 mm

195 Display 6.5-inch OLED FHD+

2700 x 1224 resolution

90Hz refresh rate

300Hz touch sampling rate

144Hz high frame rate PWM dimming 6.6-inch OLED FHD+

1228 x 2700 resolution

120Hz screen refresh rate

300Hz touch sampling rate SoC Qualcomm model: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 660 5nm process

Kirin model: Kirin 9000 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.13GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.54GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.05GHz Mali-G78 MP24 GPU 5nm process

Qualcomm model: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G: 1x Kryo 680 Prime Core @ 2.84GHz 3x Kryo 680 Performance Cores @ 2.4GHz 4x Kryo 680 Efficiency Cores @ 1.8GHz Adreno 660 5nm process

Kirin model: Kirin 9000 1x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 3.13GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A77 @ 2.54GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2.05GHz Mali-G78 MP24 GPU 5nm process

RAM and Storage 8GB RAM

128GB/512GB 8GB RAM

128GB/512GB Rear Camera Primary : 50MP f/1.8, OIS, PDAF

: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, PDAF Secondary : 13MP f/2.2, ultra-wide

: 13MP f/2.2, ultra-wide Tertiary : 12MP f/3.4 telephoto, OIS

: 12MP f/3.4 telephoto, OIS Quaternary: 2MP depth Primary : 50MP f/1.8, OIS, PDAF

: 50MP f/1.8, OIS, PDAF Secondary : 64MP f/3.5 periscope, OIS 3.5x optical zoom 100x digital zoom

: 64MP f/3.5 periscope, Tertiary : 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

: 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Quaternary: 40MP f/1.6 Monochrome camera Front Camera 13MP f/2.4 13MP f/2.4 Battery 4,100mAh battery

66W fast wired charging 4,360mAh

66W fast wired charging

50W fast wireless charging Connectivity 4G LTE

NFC

Wi-FI 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C 4G LTE

NFC

Wi-FI 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type C Other features Stereo speakers

IP68 rating

In-display fingerprint scanner Stereo speakers

IP68 rating

In-display fingerprint scanner Software HarmonyOS 2 (based on Android)

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) HarmonyOS based on Android 11

Huawei Mobile Services (HMS)

The Huawei P50 and P50 Pro share a very similar design. On the back, both phones have a giant camera housing with lenses arranged into two large circular cutouts. Huawei has done away with the dual-hole punch design of the P40 series. Instead, the new series opts for a single-hole punch cutout for the selfie camera.

The Huawei P50 Pro features a 6.9-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz display refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. Meanwhile, the regular model has a 6.2-inch OLED 90Hz panel. The Huawei P50 series comes in two variants — one powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 9000 SoC and the other by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G chipset. The SoCs are paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of flash storage.

The Huawei P50 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back with Leica branding. Huawei says the cameras are equipped with the company’s new Dual Matrix camera system, which combines a 10-channel multi-spectrum sensor, Huawei XD Optics, and XD Fusion Pro image engine for improved image clarity and high dynamic range. The primary shooter is a 50MP sensor with OIS, and it’s accompanied by a 64MP periscope camera which offers 3.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, a 13MP ultra-wide cam, and a 40MP monochrome sensor.

The Huawei P50, on the other hand, has a triple camera array, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter (which also doubles as a macro lens), and a 12MP telephoto lens.

Both phones also differ in the battery department. On the Huawei P50 Pro, you get a 4,360mAh battery, while the regular P50 gets a slightly smaller 4,100mAh battery. Both phones support 66W wired fast charging, but only the Pro model features wireless charging support. Rounding off the spec sheet for the Huawei P50 series is an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, IP68 dust and water protection, a USB Type-C port, and stereo speakers.

On the software front, the Huawei P50 series runs the company’s HarmonyOS 2 (based on Android) with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). Due to Android license revocation following the US trade ban, Huawei still can’t bundle Google Play Store on its devices. The phones come with Huawei’s AppGallery instead.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei P50 Pro will be available in five colorways, while the non-Pro variant will come in three options. Huawei hasn’t shared any pricing or availability details for the devices at the moment. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.