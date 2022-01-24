Which HUAWEI Phones are Getting HarmonyOS 2 in 2022?

HUAWEI’s HarmonyOS 2 is an operating system designed to bring a consistent and seamless experience across all kinds of devices. This software can be found on HUAWEI’s newest devices, which include phones, tablets, monitors, smartwatches, and more. In the past, HUAWEI has had devices running EMUI, Magic UI, and HarmonOS. With this new update, bringing HarmonyOS 2 as their primary operating system, many users are wondering which devices will ship running this new system.

Since the software is compatible with so many different types of devices, HUAWEI is including this OS with most of its newest product launches. This will be a huge benefit to users that are investing in the HarmonyOS ecosystem. Having all of your devices speaking the same language, you’ll be able to have easy connectivity with all of your smart stuff.

HarmonyOS updates began rolling out to the following devices in 2021:

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Mate 40 Pro+

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 40E

Huawei Mate X2

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 4G

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro Plus

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Mate 30 4G

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro WiFi

Huawei MatePad Pro 5G

Huawei Mate Xs

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition

Huawei Nova 8

Huawei Nova 8 Pro

Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G

Huawei Nova 7 5G

Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G

Huawei Nova 6

Huawei Nova 6 5G

Huawei Nova 6 SE

Huawei MatePad 10.8 inches

Huawei MatePad 10.4 inches

Huawei MatePad 5G 10.4 inches

HarmonyOS updates will come to the following devices in the fourth quarter of 2021:

Huawei Smart Screen V 55 2021

Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2021

Huawei Smart Screen V 75 2021

Huawei Smart Screen V 85 2021

Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 55

Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 65

Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 75

Huawei Smart Screen S 55

Huawei Smart Screen S 65

Huawei Smart Screen S 75

Huawei Smart Screen X 65

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 X 4G

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Huawei Mate X

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Nova 5 Pro

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G

Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G

Huawei Maimang 9

Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch

Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch

Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition

Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2

HarmonyOS updates will come to the following devices in the first half of 2022:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design

Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 5i Pro

Huawei Nova 5z

Huawei Nova 5

Huawei Nova 4e

Huawei Maimang 8

Huawei Enjoy 9S

Huawei Nova 5i

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus

Huawei Mate 9

Huawei Mate 9 Pro

Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design

Huawei P10

Huawei P10 Plus

Huawei Nova 2s

Huawei Enjoy 10

Huawei Enjoy 10s

Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei MediaPad M5 10.8 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 10.8 inches

Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 8 inches

Huawei Enjoy Tablet

Huawei Smart Screen V55i

Huawei Smart Screen V65i

Huawei Smart Screen V 65

Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2019

Huawei Smart Screen V 76 2019

Check for updates on your phone to see when your HarmonyOS 2 update is available. You will be able to update your device like normal, through the settings menu. Learn more about HarmonyOS here.

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.