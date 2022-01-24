Which HUAWEI Phones are Getting HarmonyOS 2 in 2022?
HUAWEI’s HarmonyOS 2 is an operating system designed to bring a consistent and seamless experience across all kinds of devices. This software can be found on HUAWEI’s newest devices, which include phones, tablets, monitors, smartwatches, and more. In the past, HUAWEI has had devices running EMUI, Magic UI, and HarmonOS. With this new update, bringing HarmonyOS 2 as their primary operating system, many users are wondering which devices will ship running this new system.
Since the software is compatible with so many different types of devices, HUAWEI is including this OS with most of its newest product launches. This will be a huge benefit to users that are investing in the HarmonyOS ecosystem. Having all of your devices speaking the same language, you’ll be able to have easy connectivity with all of your smart stuff.
HarmonyOS updates began rolling out to the following devices in 2021:
- Huawei Mate 40
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro
- Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
- Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 40E
- Huawei Mate X2
- Huawei P40
- Huawei P40 4G
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30E Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate 30 4G
- Huawei Mate 30 5G
- Huawei MatePad Pro WiFi
- Huawei MatePad Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate Xs
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design
- Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Lohas Edition
- Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition
- Huawei Nova 8
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro
- Huawei Nova 8 Pro 4G
- Huawei Nova 7 5G
- Huawei Nova 7 Pro 5G
- Huawei Nova 6
- Huawei Nova 6 5G
- Huawei Nova 6 SE
- Huawei MatePad 10.8 inches
- Huawei MatePad 10.4 inches
- Huawei MatePad 5G 10.4 inches
HarmonyOS updates will come to the following devices in the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Huawei Smart Screen V 55 2021
- Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2021
- Huawei Smart Screen V 75 2021
- Huawei Smart Screen V 85 2021
- Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 55
- Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 65
- Huawei Smart Screen S Pro 75
- Huawei Smart Screen S 55
- Huawei Smart Screen S 65
- Huawei Smart Screen S 75
- Huawei Smart Screen X 65
- Huawei P30
- Huawei Mate 20 X 4G
- Huawei Mate 20 X 5G
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei Nova 5 Pro
- Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro 5G
- Huawei Enjoy Z 5G
- Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus 5G
- Huawei Maimang 9
- Huawei MediaPad M6 10.8-inch
- Huawei MediaPad M6 8.4-inch
- Huawei MediaPad M6 Turbo Edition
- Huawei Enjoy Tablet 2
HarmonyOS updates will come to the following devices in the first half of 2022:
- Huawei Mate 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design
- Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Huawei P20
- Huawei Nova 4
- Huawei Nova 3
- Huawei Nova 5i Pro
- Huawei Nova 5z
- Huawei Nova 5
- Huawei Nova 4e
- Huawei Maimang 8
- Huawei Enjoy 9S
- Huawei Nova 5i
- Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus
- Huawei Mate 9
- Huawei Mate 9 Pro
- Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design
- Huawei P10
- Huawei P10 Plus
- Huawei Nova 2s
- Huawei Enjoy 10
- Huawei Enjoy 10s
- Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus
- Huawei Nova 3i
- Huawei MediaPad M5 10.8 inches
- Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4 inches
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8 inches
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 10.8 inches
- Huawei MediaPad M5 Youth Edition 8 inches
- Huawei Enjoy Tablet
- Huawei Smart Screen V55i
- Huawei Smart Screen V65i
- Huawei Smart Screen V 65
- Huawei Smart Screen V 65 2019
- Huawei Smart Screen V 76 2019
Check for updates on your phone to see when your HarmonyOS 2 update is available. You will be able to update your device like normal, through the settings menu. Learn more about HarmonyOS here.