HUAWEI Smart Office Tools that Improve Productivity

When you invest in the HUAWEI ecosystem of smart devices, you have the advantage of using some pretty amazing productivity tools. The way HUAWEI’s laptops, phones, tablets and more, are all able to seamlessly talk to each other is a great opportunity for new features. These are some of the best HUAWEI Smart Office features that you can find on their latest products.

One Hop Connection

You can pair your peripheral devices, like headphones, mice, or keyboards, by placing them within reach of the computer or laptop. Just click the pop-up window and pair your device instantly.

Multi-Screen Collaboration

Create a cable-free workspace and connect faster via wireless projection between your laptop and your monitor. Extend your computer’s screen using the wireless display with virtually zero latency. Take advantage of the amazing visual detail, while being extremely portable around the office. The wireless display is easily controlled using Bluetooth keyboard or mouse inputs. You can now free yourself from the cables and have a more flexible working environment.

File Transfers Made Simple

Use your laptop to browse, open, or edit phone files. All updated content is synced to your phone so you can share it with colleagues and friends at a moment’s notice. To suit your real-time needs, files can be moved between the devices, using drag-and-drop features. It’s very simple to use and creates a seamless workflow between your computer and your phone.

Dual-display Doubles your Efficiency

Extended Mode

Extend Mode allows you to drag files and applications from your laptop onto a tablet. This instantly turns the tablet into a second monitor. You can edit or check files and notes on one screen while you are holding a conference on the other. This makes it the ideal multitasking “workmate.”

Use your tablet as a sketchpad

Mirror Mode allows you to use your tablet as a sketch or writing pad by mirroring your laptop screen. To help you get the most from your professional design software, what you draw and write on the tablet using the M-Pencil can be synced to your laptop screen in real-time.

Cross-OS File Transfers

Collaborate Mode allows you to share the same keyboard with your laptop and tablet. For seamless inter-device AC, the tablet detects the position of your laptop and allows you to drag files and programs anywhere.

