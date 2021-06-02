Huawei teases the P50 with its gargantuan camera bump

Huawei keeps looking for ways to overcome its (currently many) hardships, and today, we had a good look at one of them: HarmonyOS. EMUI is no more: HarmonyOS looks to completely revamp Huawei’s software experience on everything from smartphones to smartwatches, and they held an event today to showcase it in all its glory. While HarmonyOS itself seems to be, at least at first glance, another fork of Android, it still represents a big step for the company towards software independence. HarmonyOS was not, however, the only star of the show. We also had a peek at the upcoming Huawei P50, and it looks… curious, for a lack of a better word.

The design matches pretty closely to previous leaked renders and CADs that have surfaced about the phone’s new design. And while it doesn’t look bad, it’s definitely unlike anything we’ve seen before. The device features an absolute unit of a camera bump. While its predecessors also featured big cameras and that’s kind of a Huawei staple at this point, this is probably the biggest we’ve seen yet. Inside the two big lenses, there are four camera sensors (with three of them at the top lens and one at the bottom one with the flash). The bottom sensor also looks fairly large. While it’ll definitely look odd alongside other more “conventional” smartphones, this seems to be Huawei’s shot at regaining the mobile photography crown, and we’ll have to see how that turns out.

Leaked renders have also shown that we’re going to see a centered punch hole camera with the Huawei P50 series, and Huawei is also sticking with their “waterfall” curved display as well. The phone will also presumably run HarmonyOS. Huawei did say that they’re “trying to figure out how to make this great product available to you,” hinting that they’re suffering from supply issues from the global silicon shortage or simply woes related to their current unability to either make or properly source components for their phones. Either way, the phone currently has no release date. We’re expecting to hear more about the P50 series in the coming weeks or months.