Huawei unveils its first premium smartwatch running HarmonyOS

At its HarmonyOS launch event yesterday, Huawei showcased a range of new hardware running its brand new OS, including two premium MatePad tablets. Alongside these tablets, the company also unveiled two new smartwatches, dubbed Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. It’s been a while since we saw a smartwatch from Huawei — in fact, the last time the company released a smartwatch, the Huawei GT series, was like three years ago.

Huawei Wach 3 and Watch 3 Pro: Specifications

Specification Huawei Watch 3 Huawei Watch 3 Pro Dimensions, Weight, build 46.2 x 46.2 x 12.15 mm

54g (without strap)

Stainless steel + ceramic 48 x 49.6 x 14 mm

63g (without strap)

Titanium + ceramic Display 1.43-inch AMOLED color display

466 x 466, 326PPI

Supports full-screen touch operations, including sliding, tapping, and long-pressing 1.43-inch AMOLED color display

466 x 466, 326PPI

Supports full-screen touch operations, including sliding, tapping, and long-pressing Sensors Accelerometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Ambient light sensor

Barometric pressure sensor

Body temperature sensor Accelerometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Ambient light sensor

Barometric pressure sensor

Body temperature sensor RAM & Storage 2GB RAM

16GB storage 2GB RAM

16GB storage Battery & Charging Up to 3 days of battery (Smart mode)

Up to 14 days of battery (Ultra-long battery life mode)

Wireless charging support Up to 5 days of battery (Smart mode)

Up to 21 days of battery (Ultra-long battery life mode)

Wireless charging support Software HarmonyOS 2.0

Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 9.0+ HarmonyOS 2.0

Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 9.0+ Other features eSIM with 4G

Voice calling support

5 ATM water resistance

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.

Huawei Watch 3

The standard Huawei Watch 3 features a circular dial with a curved glass screen and 316L stainless steel casing. It has a 1.43-inch curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1000nits and 326ppi. The watch has a new 3D rotating crown which Huawei says senses different levels of pressure and provides haptic feedback in response to user input. There are four different designs to choose from: Active (rubber strap), Classic (leather strap), Elite (Metal strap), and Classic (Milanese band).

The Watch 3 comes equipped with an array of sensors, including a heart rate sensor and SpO2 sensor, skin temperature sensor, ambient light sensor, and more. And as you would expect from any modern smartwatch, the watch can also track your sleep as well as stress level. The watch packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, however, Huawei didn’t specify the chipset.

Other notables of the Huawei Watch 3 include eSIM with 4G support, over 100 sports modes, built-in GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and wireless charging support. As for battery life, Huawei claims the Huawei Watch 3 lasts up to 3 days in smart mode and up to 14 days when used in ultra-long battery life mode.

The smartwatch runs HarmonyOS 2.0, and it also includes Huawei’s AppGallery store, allowing users to install HarmonyOS apps directly on their smartwatch.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro

The Huawei Watch 3 Pro is more or less the same as the standard model but features a more premium design and longer battery life. It’s made out of titanium and has sapphire glass protecting the display. The Huawei Watch 3 Pro is rated to last up to 5 days with 4G-enabled and up to 21 days in the battery saver mode.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Watch 3 goes on sale in China on June 11 at a starting price of CNY 2,600 (~$410). Meanwhile, the Huawei Watch 3 Pro will be available at a starting price of CNY 3,300 (~$515). Both watches can be pre-ordered today. There’s no word on a global launch yet.