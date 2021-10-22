Huawei launches a pair of smartwatches with HarmonyOS 2.1 and up to 14 days of battery life

Alongside the Huawei Nova 9 yesterday, Huawei unveiled a pair of new smartwatches. The Huawei Watch GT 3 is a slightly modified version of the Huawei Watch 3 that was launched in China back in June. The new smartwatch comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes and runs the latest version of Huawei’s watch OS, Harmony OS 2.1.

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm and 42mm: Specifications

Specification Huawei Watch GT 3 Dimensions, Weight, build Watch GT 3 (46mm): 45.9mm x 45.9mm x 11mm 42.6g

Watch GT 3 (42mm): 42.3mm x 42.3mm x 10.2mm 35g

Front case: Stainless steel

Rear case: Plastic Display 46mm: 1.43-inch AMOLED

42mm: 1.32-inch AMOLED

Always-on-Display (AOD)

466 x 466 pixels Sensors Accelerometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Barometric pressure sensor

Body temperature sensor RAM & Storage 3GB RAM

4GB ROM Battery & Charging 46mm: Up to 14 days of battery life

42mm: Up to 7 days of battery life

Wireless charging Software Harmony OS 2.1

Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 9.0+ Other features GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.

5 ATM water resistance

Bluetooth 5.2

Speaker

Microphone



The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, while the 42mm model has a 1.32-inch AMOLED panel. The watch is powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

Huawei Watch 3 (46mm)

In terms of health and fitness tracking features, the watch offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, all-day SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, 100+ workout modes, skin temperature measurement, and so on.

Huawei Watch 3 (42mm)

On the connectivity front, the Huawei Watch GT 3 comes equipped with dual-band five-system GNSS, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, and Wi-Fi. As far as battery life is concerned, the Huawei Watch GT 3 46 claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge, while the 42mm variant claims to last 7 days.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Watch GT 3 lineup will be available at the following prices:

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Active: £229.99

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Classic: £249.99

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Elite: £299.99

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Active: £209.99

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant: £229.99

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant (Milanese Strap): £279.99

The smartwatches are already available for pre-order in the UK and Europe. They will officially go on sale on November 11.