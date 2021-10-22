Huawei launches a pair of smartwatches with HarmonyOS 2.1 and up to 14 days of battery life
Alongside the Huawei Nova 9 yesterday, Huawei unveiled a pair of new smartwatches. The Huawei Watch GT 3 is a slightly modified version of the Huawei Watch 3 that was launched in China back in June. The new smartwatch comes in 46mm and 42mm sizes and runs the latest version of Huawei’s watch OS, Harmony OS 2.1.

Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm and 42mm: Specifications

SpecificationHuawei Watch GT 3
Dimensions, Weight, build
  • Watch GT 3 (46mm):
    • 45.9mm x 45.9mm x 11mm
    • 42.6g
  • Watch GT 3 (42mm):
    • 42.3mm x 42.3mm x 10.2mm
    • 35g
  • Front case: Stainless steel
  • Rear case: Plastic
Display
  • 46mm:
    • 1.43-inch AMOLED
  • 42mm:
    • 1.32-inch AMOLED
  • Always-on-Display (AOD)
  • 466 x 466 pixels
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyro sensor
  • Geomagnetic sensor
  • Optical heart rate sensor
  • Barometric pressure sensor
  • Body temperature sensor
RAM  & Storage
  • 3GB RAM
  • 4GB ROM
Battery & Charging
  • 46mm:
    • Up to 14 days of battery life
  • 42mm:
    • Up to 7 days of battery life
  • Wireless charging
Software
  • Harmony OS 2.1
  • Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 9.0+
Other features
  • GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.
  • 5 ATM water resistance
  • Bluetooth 5.2
  • Speaker
  • Microphone

The Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, while the 42mm model has a 1.32-inch AMOLED panel. The watch is powered by an ARM Cortex-M processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

Huawei Watch 3 (46mm)

In terms of health and fitness tracking features, the watch offers 24/7 heart rate tracking, all-day SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, 100+ workout modes, skin temperature measurement, and so on.

Huawei Watch 3 (42mm)

On the connectivity front, the Huawei Watch GT 3 comes equipped with dual-band five-system GNSS, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, and Wi-Fi. As far as battery life is concerned, the Huawei Watch GT 3 46 claims to last up to 14 days on a single charge, while the 42mm variant claims to last 7 days.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Watch GT 3 lineup will be available at the following prices:

  • Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Active: £229.99
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Classic: £249.99
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 46mm – Elite: £299.99
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Active: £209.99
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant: £229.99
  • Huawei Watch GT 3 42mm – Elegant (Milanese Strap): £279.99

The smartwatches are already available for pre-order in the UK and Europe. They will officially go on sale on November 11.

