Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro launches globally with a premium design and up to 14 days of battery life

Following its China debut last month, the Huawei GT Watch 3 Pro is now making its way to the international markets. Available in two variants, Ceramic and Titanium, Huawei’s new flagship smartwatches go head to head against Apple and Samsung’s offerings with premium designs and a solid set of features. The new watches join the Huawei Watch GT 3 that was launched last year and run the company’s HarmonyOS 2 out of the box.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro series: Specifications

Specification Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Dimensions, Weight, build Titanium (46mm): 46.6 mm × 46.6 mm × 10.9 mm 54g (without band) Black Fluorine Rubber Strap Grey Leather Band

Ceramic (42.9mm): 42.9 mm × 42.9 mm × 10.5 mm 50g White ceramic strap White Leather Band

Display Titanium: 1.43-inch AMOLED

Ceramic: 1.32-inch AMOLED

Always-on-Display (AOD)

466 x 466 pixels Sensors Accelerometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Barometric pressure sensor

Body temperature sensor Battery & Charging Titanium: 14 to 7 days

Ceramic: 7 to 4 days

Wireless charging Software Harmony OS 2

Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 9.0+ Other features ECG

GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.

IP68, 5 ATM water resistance

NFC (select countries)

Bluetooth

Speaker

Microphone



The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium edition and Ceramic edition are identical in most areas, save for the battery, material, and screen size. The former offers a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life, while the latter gives you a 1.32-inch panel and up to 7 days of endurance.

Huawei says the new lineup is slimmer and more comfortable to wear than the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. The Titanium variant has a tactile rotating crown, which not only gives the smartwatch a classic look but also makes it easier to navigate the UI.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro offers a plethora of health and fitness tracking features, including ECG, 24/7 heart rate tracking, more than 100 workout modes, sleep tracking, and automatic skin temperature detection. The watch can create a personal running plan for you based on your physical and running history and has built-in maps for over 300 golf courses.

For accurate navigation and positioning, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro comes equipped with a dual-band navigation system with support for GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. Other notable highlights include IP68 dust and water protection, Bluetooth, NFC, a built-in speaker, and wireless charging support.

Pricing & Availability

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Titanium edition will be available in the UK from May 30 for £300. Meanwhile, the Ceramic variant is priced at £430 and will go on sale on June 8.