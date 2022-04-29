Huawei launches Watch GT 3 Pro series with ECG in China

Earlier today, Huawei announced its latest foldable phone, the Mate Xs 2. Along with a new smartphone, the firm also announced two new wearables, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro and the Huawei Band 7. We will be focusing on the former here as there is a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro looks more like your everyday watch thanks to its circular OLED display and classic design that does its best attempt to mimic a traditional wristwatch. The device comes in two different models. A white ceramic version with a case size of 42.9mm, and a titanium variant that comes in at a slightly larger 46.6mm. The Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic can be purchased with either a bracelet or leather strap. The Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium model also has an option for a leather strap or a can be paired with a sportier rubber band.

Both watches offer roughly the same features with the exception of screen size and battery, which are larger on GT 3 Pro Titanium model. If you want the full details of both watches, you can take a look at the chart below.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro: Specifications

Specification Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic Dimensions 46.6 mm × 46.6 mm × 10.9 mm 42.9 mm × 42.9 mm × 10.5 mm Weight around 54g (without band) around 50g (without band) Screen 1.43 inch AMOLED round display with full-screen touch operation 1.32 inch AMOLED round display with full-screen touch operation Case Material Titanium with sapphire glass Nano microcrystalline ceramic with sapphire glass Band Black Fluorine Rubber Strap

Grey Leather Band White ceramic strap

White Leather Band Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart sensor

Pressure sensor

Temperature sensor Accelerometer

Gyroscope sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart sensor

Pressure sensor

Temperature sensor Input Power key

Function key

Support for rotation of the crown Power key

Function key

Support for rotation of the crown Charging Wireless Wireless Operating System HarmonyOS 2 HarmonyOS 2 Protection Level IP68, 5 ATM up to 30 meters IP68, 5 ATM up to 30 meters Connection GPS

NFC

Bluetooth GPS

NFC

Bluetooth Battery Life Estimated for up to 14 days or 8 days with heavy use Estimated for up to 7 days or 4 days with heavy use Price Starting at ¥2488 or roughly $375 USD Starting at ¥2988 or roughly $450 USD

Huawei’s best smartwatch hardware yet

Along with being able to track various sports activities and sleep, the Watch GT 3 Pro has the ability to provide real-time data for diving enthusiasts. This data includes details like monitoring your ascent, dive speed, and depth, chiming in with safety reminders, and providing training to maximize breath control. The watch also caters to golfers, with the ability to analyze your swing, and posture, and give feedback for improvement with visual cues. The watch also has built-in maps for over 300 golf courses.

If all of this sounds appealing and you want to get your hands on these devices, they will be available for purchase in China from select retailers starting on May 6. The Watch GT 3 Pro Titanium will start at ¥2488 — or roughly $375 USD, with the Watch GT 3 Pro Ceramic starting at ¥2988 or roughly $450 USD. As for availability outside of China, that is currently unknown, as Huawei has not released those details.

Source: Huawei