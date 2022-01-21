HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Mixes Elegant Style with the Latest in Fitness Features

If you’re in the market for a more elegant-looking watch, but still want all of the latest fitness features, the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 might be the best solution. The newest edition to the popular WATCH GT series introduces two models in the sizes of 46mm and 42mm. Both versions are equipped with brilliant 466×466 AMOLED displays. Experience all of the best features from HUAWEI’s watch OS, Harmony OS 2.1 in the GT 3 series.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 46mm and 42mm: Specifications

Specification Huawei Watch GT 3 Dimensions, Weight, build Watch GT 3 (46mm): 45.9mm x 45.9mm x 11mm 42.6g

Watch GT 3 (42mm): 42.3mm x 42.3mm x 10.2mm 35g

Front case: Stainless steel

Rear case: Plastic Display 46mm: 1.43-inch AMOLED

42mm: 1.32-inch AMOLED

Always-on-Display (AOD)

466 x 466 pixels Sensors Accelerometer

Gyro sensor

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate sensor

Barometric pressure sensor

Body temperature sensor RAM & Storage 3GB RAM

4GB ROM Battery & Charging 46mm: Up to 14 days of battery life

42mm: Up to 7 days of battery life

Wireless charging Software Harmony OS 2.1

Compatible with Android 6.0+ and iOS 9.0+ Other features GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou and QZSS.

5 ATM water resistance

Bluetooth 5.2

Speaker

Microphone

At first glance, these watches instantly have a more elegant style with gold, silver, and black metal color options. Pair this with a metal, leather, or rubber watchband to complete the look. Then choose from the many different watch faces to personalize your GT 3. Check out some of these combinations to see the different types of looks that you can create.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 (46mm)

You can turn the ‘rotating crown’ to zoom in and out of the apps on the board and quickly access your target function. With a high refresh rate, you can easily set the volume and alarm time even when your hands are wet, giving you a smooth, seamless experience.

HUAWEI WATCH 3 (42mm)

With a great deal of care put into the design of this watch, the elegant 42 mm dial catches the light on the 3D curved glass, giving a soft, water-like glow. It adopts a simplistic body design with a high-gloss finish, accompanied by refined straps for a modern, sophisticated look.

The Best Features from the HUAWEI WATCH 3 GT

14-Day Battery Life with Wireless Charging

Wireless charging can be very useful in a pinch. You can use your phone to quickly reverse charge your watch, just by sitting your watch on the back of your phone. When fully charged, the 46mm model will last for 14 days of use before needing a recharge, with the 42mm option having a 7-day battery life.

Bluetooth Calling

Leave your phone in your bag during your workout sessions and manage all of your calls from your watch, with Bluetooth calling. You can view your call history, accept calls, or reject incoming calls so you can stay focused on your workout.

Personal AI Running Coach

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 can assess your athletic ability based on your historical running data, and provide you with a scientific and professional running plan for your daily running and race preparation. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced runner, you’ll be provided with full tracking guidance. During the training cycle, the training program can be adjusted automatically and regularly based on the actual course execution and data feedback, helping you to improve your training efficiency and achieve your running goals with more ease.

All-Day SpO2 Monitoring

Keep a close eye on your blood oxygen saturation throughout the day. This is one of the most important vital signs that can reflect the oxygen supply of the body. The watch is able to automatically provide 24-hour SpO2 level detection no matter when you are working, exercising, or sleeping, which carefully protects your health around the clock.

Pricing & Availability

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 lineup is available at the following prices:

HUAWEI WATCH 3 46mm – Active: £229.99

HUAWEI WATCH 3 46mm – Classic: £249.99

HUAWEI WATCH 3 46mm – Elite: £299.99

HUAWEI WATCH 3 42mm – Active: £209.99

HUAWEI WATCH 3 42mm – Elegant: £229.99

HUAWEI WATCH 3 42mm – Elegant (Milanese Strap): £279.99

We thank HUAWEI for sponsoring this post. Our sponsors help us pay for the many costs associated with running XDA, including server costs, full time developers, news writers, and much more. While you might see sponsored content (which will always be labeled as such) alongside Portal content, the Portal team is in no way responsible for these posts. Sponsored content, advertising and XDA Depot are managed by a separate team entirely. XDA will never compromise its journalistic integrity by accepting money to write favorably about a company, or alter our opinions or views in any way. Our opinion cannot be bought.