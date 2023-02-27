While Huawei has long offered smartwatches, introducing new iterations each year, the company has now perhaps released its most ambitious design yet with the Huawei Watch GT Cyber that features a design that will allow users to customize the look of the device with interchangeable cases that can be swapped out on the fly.

The Huawei Watch GT Cyber features a unique swappable case, and its heart, called the Smart Movement, offering users that pick up this smartwatch, the ability to change out its look in a matter of minutes. For the most part, the customization relies on the cases that can be changed out, but the clever portion of the design is that the main area also houses the crown, making it seamless to change out from one outer casing to another.

Furthermore, when you swap out these accessories, the watch will display accompanying graphics on the display to give the experience just a little more effect. Also, users will be able to customize the watch face to have it match their attire for the day, simply by taking a photo of their outfit using the accompanying smartwatch app. Beyond that, there really isn't much meat on the bone here, with the company going all in with its swappable features as this smartwatch's main highlight.

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a 1.32 inch AMOLED display, the usual sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, and more. The watch will offer protection from the elements, with it being waterproof up to 5 ATM. As far as daily use, you can expect up to seven days of use on a single charge, but Huawei thinks the real world experience will be close to four.

Huawei will offer two versions of the watch, the Urban Edition in Golden Black, and the Sport Edition that can be had in Midnight Black or Space Grey. Unfortunately, at this point in time, pricing and availability have not been made available. But we'll be sure to update this post if new information comes in.