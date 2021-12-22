The Best Deals from HUAWEI’s Christmas Sale
There are still a few more days left to take advantage of some of these fantastic sales happening over at HUAWEI. This Christmas Sale includes products from the entire spectrum of HUAWEI devices. Find your next 11th-gen Intel-powered laptop, a new tablet, smartwatch, or gaming monitor. Many of the best deals include free gifts with accessories that let you get the most out of your purchase.
Check out these products from the HUAWEI Christmas Sale, to get some of the best deals that are still available. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to add a tablet, monitor, watch, or another accessory to your purchase, at a steep discount.
HUAWEI Matebook D 15 2021
i5 8+512GB +Extra £99.99 for HUAWEI MatePad 10.4 4+64GB
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor
- Windows 11 Home
- Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
£559.99
or 3 X £186.66 No interest charged*
RRP £749.99
Save £190.00
HUAWEI MateView GT 34-inch
Black +Extra £49.99 for HUAWEI Mesh Kit
- 34″ Curved Monitor
- 3K 165Hz Display
- Stereo Soundbar
£449.99
or 3 X £150.00 No interest charged*
RRP £499.99
Save £50.00
HUAWEI Matebook D 15 i5
i5 8+512GB +Extra £9.99 for HUAWEI WiFi WS5200 V3
- 15.6 inches of IPS FullView screen
- 65 W USB-C charger
- 10th generation Intel® Core™
£479.99
or 3 X £160.00 No interest charged*
RRP £649.99
Save £170.00
Extra £50 off code
HUAWEI MateBook 14 2021
i5 8+512GB +Extra £99.99 for HUAWEI Display
- 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor
- 2K FullView Display
- Slim and Sleek Metal Body
£649.99
or 3 X £216.66 No interest charged*
RRP £949.99
Save £300.00
HUAWEI MatePad Pro LTE
6+128GB +Extra £99.99 for HUAWEI Display
- Full view screen, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- Support Smart Keyboard & M-Pencil
- Kirin 990 Chipset
£399.99
or 3 X £133.33 No interest charged*
RRP £549.99
Save £150.00
HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro
Silver Frost +Extra £79.99 for HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro
- Intelligent Dynamic ANC, pure listening experience
- Voice Mode, always stay connected
- 11 mm dynamic driver, astonishing sound
£87.99
RRP £169.99
Save £82.00