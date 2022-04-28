Huawei’s Mate Xs 2 launches in China with Snapdragon 888 4G and stylus support
Today, Huawei announced its next foldable handset, the Mate Xs 2. The design is similar to its predecessor which was launched in 2020, the Mate Xs. The Mate Xs 2 is powered by a 4G version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, and a 4600mAh battery. There will also be a Collector’s Edition of the device with 512GB of storage, 12GB RAM and a larger battery coming in at 4880mAh. All models also have an expansion slot that supports NM cards up to 256GB.
Huawei Mate Xs 2: Specifications
|Specification
|Huawei Mate Xs 2
|Dimensions
|
|Display
|
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
|RAM and Storage
|
|Battery & Charging
|
|Rear Camera
|
|Front Camera(s)
|
|Connectivity
|
|Security
|Unknown
|Software
|HarmonyOS 2
Huawei’s best foldable hardware yet
The best and most interesting part of the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is its OLED display, offering 7.8-inches of screen real estate when expanded and 6.5-inches when folded. Both screens have a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and 2480 x 1176 pixels respectively and they also offer a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.
As for the size, the complete package comes in at 156.5mm in length, with a width of 139.3mm when expanded, and a little over half that at 75.5mm when folded. Thickness-wise, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is 5.4mm when unfolded and 11.1mm when folded. It folds completely shut too, with no gaps visible in between the display and the body of the phone when folded.
In the camera department, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 offers a variety of different cameras, with the primary wide shooter coming in at 50MP at f/1.8. Additional cameras include both a 13MP ultra-wide at an f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an aperture of f/2.4.
However, one of the biggest differences from its predecessor is the addition of a front-facing camera, situated in the display with a resolution of 10.7MP and an f/2.2 aperture. It supports the company’s M-Pen 2S for drawing, and lastly, the phone will be powered by HarmonyOS 2.
If you want to get your hands on this device, it’s now officially available for purchase in China from select retailers at a starting price of ¥9999 — or roughly $1510 USD. It’s currently unknown whether or not Huawei plans to launch this device outside of China.
Source: Huawei