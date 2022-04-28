Huawei’s Mate Xs 2 launches in China with Snapdragon 888 4G and stylus support

Today, Huawei announced its next foldable handset, the Mate Xs 2. The design is similar to its predecessor which was launched in 2020, the Mate Xs. The Mate Xs 2 is powered by a 4G version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, and a 4600mAh battery. There will also be a Collector’s Edition of the device with 512GB of storage, 12GB RAM and a larger battery coming in at 4880mAh. All models also have an expansion slot that supports NM cards up to 256GB.

Huawei Mate Xs 2: Specifications

Specification Huawei Mate Xs 2 Dimensions Unfolded: 156.5 x 139.3 x 5.4 mm

Folded: 156.5 x 75.5 x 11.1 mm Display Folded 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz 1176 x 2480

Unfolded 7.8-inch AMOLED 120Hz 2200 x 2480

SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G RAM and Storage 8GB/12GB RAM

256GB/512GB storage Battery & Charging 4880 mAh

66W fast wired charging Rear Camera Primary: 50MP f/1.8

50MP f/1.8 Secondary: 13MP ultra-wide f/2.2

13MP ultra-wide f/2.2 Tertiary: 8MP telephoto f/2.4 Front Camera(s) 32MP f/2.4 Connectivity USB-C

Rest unknown Security Unknown Software HarmonyOS 2

Huawei’s best foldable hardware yet

The best and most interesting part of the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is its OLED display, offering 7.8-inches of screen real estate when expanded and 6.5-inches when folded. Both screens have a resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and 2480 x 1176 pixels respectively and they also offer a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth scrolling experience and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz.

As for the size, the complete package comes in at 156.5mm in length, with a width of 139.3mm when expanded, and a little over half that at 75.5mm when folded. Thickness-wise, the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is 5.4mm when unfolded and 11.1mm when folded. It folds completely shut too, with no gaps visible in between the display and the body of the phone when folded.