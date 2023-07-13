Amazon Prime Day deals are almost gone, but you still have the chance to score insane savings on some of Amazon’s best products, including the company’s best and latest streaming devices. You'll find options starting at $15 and up to 58% off. So don’t miss out and scroll down to catch some of the best savings around.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon’s most affordable streaming stick is now even more budget-friendly. You can pick one up now for just $15, thanks to a massive 50% discount. It may not be the most potent option out there, but it will let you stream your favorite shows, movies, games, and anything you want in HD. This model comes with smart home controls and an Alexa Voice Remote that, unfortunately, won’t be able to control your TV’s volume.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable option to experience Fire OS on your TV, as it will let you stream your favorite content in HD. $15 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick

If you have a little more money to spare, the original Fire TV Stick, which comes with HD streaming and an Alexa Voice Remote, is also on sale. This model normally sells for $40, but Prime Day savings will let you pick one up for just $17 after scoring today’s best deal, which knocks 58% off.

This model is more powerful than its predecessor, which means that you will get faster, more fluid navigation and access to over 200,000 free movies and TV episodes from popular ad-supported streaming apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen $17 $40 Save $23 The base version of the Fire TV Stick is a great first step into the streaming world, as it will let you enjoy your favorite content in HD definition. $17 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is hands down one of the best streaming devices I’ve ever bought. It delivers fluid navigation, fast app start times, and support for 4K content with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. This will definitely take your media experience to new heights since you also get the chance to sideload apps to let you watch just about anything you want. It normally costs $50, but you can pick one up for $23, thanks to the latest 54% discount. If I were you, I’d get two.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 Amazon's Fire TV stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can get today, as it is perfect for those who want to enjoy their content in 4K. $23 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you’re looking for the best of the best, then you must go for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which currently sells for $25 thanks to this 55% off Prime Day discount. This model may not be for everyone (you won’t be able to take full advantage of its power if you don’t have a Wi-Fi 6-enabled router), but other than that, you can enjoy everything that comes with the Fire TV Stick 4K but with more power and faster response times than any other streaming stick on this list.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $25 $55 Save $30 Amazon's best and most powerful streaming device has just gotten better, with a faster processor that makes it faster than any of its predecessors. $25 at Amazon

I hope you found this small selection useful for your Prime Day deals hunting, but you can also check out our latest deals featuring hot savings on laptops, monitors, wireless earbuds, and more. Remember that we will keep working after hours to get you some of the best savings available for Prime Day, and we will also keep you posted for any other important deals that may pop up between now and the weekend, as some Prime Day deals will remain active for a couple more days.