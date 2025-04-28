Summary Hugging Face's SO-101 robotic arm can be 3D printed for as little as $100. (98 characters)

As 3D printing develops over the years, we're seeing more and more amazing hardware getting printed on our platters. However, what if I told you that you could 3D print a robotic arm? Okay, so you don't print all of it; there are still some components you need to acquire before you can get it working. But still, you can 3D print the body.

This is what Hugging Face has achieved with its brand-new SO-101 arm. A sequel to the SO-100, Hugging Face claims you can build one for as little as $100. And with a full GitHub page detailing everything you need to make it, this can easily become your new project.

The SO-101 is a robotic arm you can 3D print

As spotted by TechCrunch, the co-founder and CEO of Hugging Face, Clem, posted about the company's new project on X. They claim that the arm will cost anywhere between $100 and $500, depending on how much of the arm you want pre-built and the country you're receiving the goods from. It's also fully compatible with the Hugging Face, LeRobot, and Pollen Robotics ecosystems, which is beneficial if you already have a system built on top of them.

If you want to check out the project for yourself, head over to its GitHub page for all the details. You can also scout out the full bill of materials in the Readme, and by the looks of it, you're going to need quite a few STS3215 Servo 7.4V units from Alibaba to get the job done. Just remember that if you're in the US, anything you purchase from China is going to get hit with a pretty nasty tariff, so be wary before you buy.

If this got you in the mood for more 3D-printable robotics, you're in good company.