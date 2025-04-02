Automation tools like IFTTT (If This Then That) have revolutionized how we connect apps, devices, and services to create workflows. However, while IFTTT is user-friendly and widely accessible, it lacks the depth, flexibility, and control some advanced users crave. Enter Huginn, a powerful, open-source platform that is often hailed as a more robust alternative to IFTTT. Here’s why!

Customization and flexibility

You have endless possibilities