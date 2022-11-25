If you’re in the market for a new drawing tablet and love a good value, HUION might just have the perfect deal for you this winter.

Whether it’s a Christmas gift for someone else or you simply want to treat yourself, HUION has three incredible Amazon deals on their feature-rich drawing tablets that you won't want to miss.

With three tablets to choose from, you’re spoiled for choice.

HUION Kamvas Pro 16 2.5K — $479 ($599)

If you’re looking for the biggest, most feature-rich graphics tablet, the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 2.5K ticks all the right boxes, and offers incredible value for your money. With a 15.8-inch fully-laminated screen and striking visuals thanks to the 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and 186ppi pixel density, you won't miss even the tiniest detail.

Thanks to the anti-glare glass, the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 2.5K offers a stunning display, free from any distractions, letting you get on with your creations without needing to worry about screen glare.

The HUION Kamvas Pro 16 2.5K is powered by Quantum Dot technology, delivering 16.7 million colors with a 145% sRGB wide color gamut. See your creations with true-to-life colors and striking precision and accuracy.

The HUION PenTech 3.0 powered battery-free stylus offers incredible precision and accuracy with 8,192 levels of pressure as well as impressive 60-degree tilt recognition. And with two customizable shortcut buttons on the pen, you can push your productivity to the next level.

If all this isn’t enough, the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 2.5K is currently on sale for $479 down from $599, which makes all of this an even better value.

HUION Kamvas Pro 16 2.5K

HUION KAMVAS Pro 16 — $299.99 ($399.99)

For those looking for a feature-packed graphics and drawing tablet that's also affordable, the HUION Kamvas Pro 16 is a fantastic option. Currently, it’s on sale for just $299.99, down from its typical price of $399.99.

The HUION Kamvas Pro 16 boasts a fully-laminated 15.6-inch screen with anti-glare glass. This puts less strain on your eyes while working on your project, and offers finer details without annoying and distracting reflections.

With a 120% sRGB color gamut and 16.7 million colors, you’ll be sure to capture immersive details like never before. Bright colors will appear brighter, and darker colors will appear much deeper.

On the side, there are six customizable keys for more convenience. You can add your favorite shortcuts to zoom in/out, adjust brush size, and more. The touch bar also makes it easy to access similar shortcuts.

The included adjustable stand can be moved between 20 and 60 degrees. This means you can work the way you want and with the right viewing angles, so you can comfortably draw and type. In addition, the battery-free pen offers responsive performance ±60-degree tilt recognition and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

HUION Kamvas Pro 16

HUION Kamvas 13 — $207.20 ($259)

One of HUION’s cheapest graphics tablets is the HUION Kamvas 13. The 13.3-inch screen still offers plenty of room to work with. The 1920 x 1080 FHD display boasts 16.7 million colors, 120% sRGB color gamut, and 178-degree viewing angles. So, there’s still lots to love here, and right now this tablet is on offer for $207.20, down from $259 for a 20% discount.

The HUION Kamvas 13 works with Mac, Windows, Linux, and Android. It’s completely portable, so you can work on your next drawing project wherever you are, then connect any compatible device when you’re at home or in the office.

The battery-free stylus pen is incredibly convenient too, boasting a 266pps report rate, reacting to every tilt and movement you make. It offers precise control that’s easy to use and accurate, making it feel more like a real pen.

Like the HUION Kamvas Pro 16, the HUION Kamvas 13 also has programmable shortcut keys. This time, there are eight on offer, allowing you to be more productive. You’ll get the adjustable stand, too, so every time you work on your drawing tablet, you’ll be able to achieve the perfect angle that’s right for you.

HUION Kamvas 13

Drawing just became a lot easier

With great deals on HUION tablets on Amazon, now is the best time to grab the drawing tablet you’ve been waiting for. Starting at just $207.20, you could be designing your next 3D models, creating a client’s logo, or simply practicing your hobby in a truly professional fashion.

HUION has a large range of graphics tablets on offer, perfect for novices and professionals. No matter how small or big you need the display to be, there’s something for everyone when you shop with HUION on Amazon.