There are plenty of ways you can draw on your smartphone or tablet, but nothing's quite as good as wrapping your fingers around a stylus and working on your next project using a professional drawing pad.

HUION offers a range of drawing tablets for every experience level, from beginners to seasoned artists. There’s something for everyone, with affordable graphics tablets all the way up to large-screen 4K displays. And it becomes all the more appealing during HUION's Black Friday sale.

Kamvas Pro 4K Series

The HUION Kamvas Pro 4K series includes a range of drawing tablets with 4K resolution. The 4K UHD resolution lets you see the finest details, allowing you to create accurate representations across all of your projects.

One standout tablet in the series is the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K). This drawing tablet features a 23.8-inch screen with a 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution. You’ll get 185 PPI, an IPS panel, and 220cd/m2 brightness. It’s a brilliant tablet if you’re looking for a professional and powerful solution.

The QLED screen is absolutely stunning and vibrant, making you feel immersed at every step of your creative process. No longer will you need to spend time zooming in and out or switching between programs, since you’ll have a larger area to work with.

The Kamvas Pro 24 (4K) boasts 140% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles. Plus, the tablet features HDR technology, so you can enjoy richer colors, deeper contrasts, and brighter images. The tablet also has tons of connectivity, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, so you can easily connect your other devices to it, including Android smartphones and tablets.

If your budget can’t stretch to accommodate the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K), HUION has a cheaper alternative: the Kamvas Pro 16 (4K). Enjoy similar benefits on a smaller screen and save hundreds of dollars.

Kamvas Pro Series

The Kamvas Pro Series doesn’t boast the same 4K screen as the 4K series, but these drawing tablets are far more accessible thanks to their cheaper pricing. The Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) costs less than $600 and offers incredible features that beginners and professionals can both enjoy.

The durable aluminum back feels sturdy in your hands, while the anti-glare etched glass and full-screen lamination let you draw without distractions. The 2.5K resolution and LCD screen combine to offer an immersive experience, whether you’re designing, drawing, or working on a 3D model.

The Kamvas Pro 16 (2.5K) has 145% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 16.7 million colors. Like the Kamvas Pro 24 (4K), it also has the same viewing angle of 178 degrees. Plus, this tablet also includes a battery-free pen with PenTech 3.0. This offers greater stability that provides a more lifelike drawing experience, a +60-degree tilt function, and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

To make life more convenient, the Kamvas Pro Series tablets also offer built-in shortcut keys, so you can set different functions and work more efficiently. There are eight keys that you can program.

Again, HUION makes it easy to access a range of drawing tablets to suit your budget. You can pick up the 2.5K Kamvas Pro 13, which is the more affordable option.

Kamvas Series

If you want an affordable yet capable drawing tablet, but you don’t want to sacrifice display size, then the Kamvas 16 (2021) is a great option. The 15.6-inch screen is plenty large enough to work on and comes in two different color variations.

The fully laminated glass and pre-installed anti-glare protective film ensure your screen remains clear and bright, regardless of lighting conditions. The FHD resolution is vivid, and the IPS screen boasts a 120% sRGB wide color gamut and 16.7 million colors.

The Kamvas 13 is one of the best options if you want to save money. It’s incredibly affordable, yet offers many similar features when compared to higher models. For example, you’ll still get the battery-free pen, a wealth of connectivity options including USB-C and compatibility with Android, and eight programmable keys.

But, if you want the right balance between cost-effectiveness and a larger screen, the Kamvas 24 Series is a great choice. It packs a 23.8-inch screen with 2.5K QHD resolution, an LCD panel, and 1000:1 contrast ratio. On the side, you’ll find a convenient USB hub too, as well as an adjustable VESA stand, so you can adjust the angle of your display as and when you need it.

Professional and affordable

HUION’s range of drawing tablets is incredibly versatile. Whether you’re looking for a bright and vivid 4K display or something more affordable, the Kamvas Pro 4K Series, Kamvas Pro Series, and Kamvas Series are great choices for novices and professionals alike.

