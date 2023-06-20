If you’re a creative professional, graphic designer, or you simply enjoy creating art, there is plenty of software designed to help you get your ideas onto the digital canvas as effortlessly as possible. Whether you primarily work in Photoshop or you use other apps like Canva, InDesign, or AutoCAD, your input device can quickly become a limiting factor. Most of these applications were created to be fully functional with just a keyboard and mouse. But any program worth its salt performs best with a proper drawing pen. Let’s face it, attempting to use anything other than a pen for freehand drawing or pixel-perfect selections is an exercise in futility.

That's where the Kamvas Studio 16 by Huion comes in. This is a high-end, Windows-based pen computer with the features and performance to please even the most demanding users at a fraction of the price of its competitors. But before we get into the device itself, let’s first talk about input methods for creative professionals.

Drawing tablet primer

Budget-minded digital artists and designers have traditionally used dedicated drawing tablets connected to a laptop or desktop alongside standard, non-touch displays. While this is certainly a step up from drawing with a keyboard and mouse, it doesn’t offer the precision or emulate the feel of putting ink to canvas.

Pen displays take the drawing tablet concept and add an integrated touchscreen display. While this is a significant upgrade, and arguably still the most cost-effective option, it is only really suitable for those working primarily in a single location.

Pen computers take this concept one step further by combining a pen display with a tablet PC to give you the flawless inking experience that you crave along with the freedom to take your work wherever you’d like. Sounds great, right? The only problem has traditionally been price. Fortunately, the Kamvas Studio 16 not only offers more features than the competition, but it also undercuts them on pricing.

What’s in the box?

Close

Huion bundles several thoughtful accessories with the Kamvas Studio 16. Along with the pen computer itself, the box contains a 65W Gallium-Nitride (GaN) charger and USB-C cable, an incredibly sturdy tablet stand, a half-glove for palm rejection, the PenTech3.0+ inductive pen, and a pen case with six additional pen nibs.

All accessories exude a level of quality that you’d expect from a premium device. The pen is light and ergonomically shaped. The pen’s carry case is carved out of a hefty chunk of metal and uses magnets to keep its main compartment closed. The GaN charger is deceptively small and easy to carry for a charging brick capable of outputting 65W. And most importantly, the bundled tablet stand has enough heft to it that it stays firmly in place when drawing, at any of the supported heights.

Design and ergonomics

Close

With its all-metal construction, sleek and thoughtful lines, and an integrated kickstand that lets you use the device at nearly any angle, the Kamvas Studio 16 is quite reminiscent of the Microsoft Surface Pro. But despite its similarities — including Surface-like build quality and a Surface-like hinge — it’s far from a carbon copy. The Huion distinguishes itself from its Redmond counterpart with a sharper, more angular design, a more robust cooling system, and a larger, matte screen.

Those paying attention might be wondering why Huion bundles a tablet stand when the device itself already features an integrated kickstand. While a kickstand may be great for propping up a tablet to view content, it’s wholly inadequate for drawing — something that has become a major pain point for me whenever I sketch on my Surface Pro. Fortunately, Huion thought of this. And when you’re not actively drawing, you still benefit from the convenience of a fantastic hinge. It's a win-win situation.

Display and PenTech3.0+

The Kamvas Studio 16’s front face is dominated by its 15.8-inch at 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution. The screen itself is an IPS panel with phenomenal viewing angles and 100% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space. It’s rated to deliver a peak brightness of 400 nits with a contrast ratio of 1200:1. Given the resolution and gamut coverage, it should be no surprise that the display is sharp, vibrant, and most importantly, accurate.

Topping off the display, the screen features an etched glass coating, giving it a matte-like finish. While this may be a point of contention for some, we can assure you that this is actually a good thing here. This leads to fewer fingerprints and significantly less glare when outdoors or viewing under difficult lighting conditions.

We can’t forget about the stylus. The Kamvas Studio 16 features Huion’s latest pen technology, aptly dubbed PenTech3.0+. While the name might not ring a bell unless you’ve been following the company, it means you’ll get some of the best precision and pressure sensitivity available today. We’re talking sub-mm pen accuracy in the center of the screen and 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity at a sampling rate of over 300 PPS.

In my testing, the pen tracked impressively well under all circumstances. It handled difficult patterns like fast circular spirals without any visible vectoring or angle snapping, and the ruler-aided diagonal lines tracked perfectly even at incredibly slow speeds — two things that many other pen technologies struggle with. Pressure sensitivity was also among the best I’ve ever felt, especially at the lighter end of the pressure spectrum. All in all, the experience is so good you’ll probably end up forgetting that you’re sketching on an electronic device.

There is one relatively minor gripe I have with the pen, though: It doesn’t magnetically attach to the tablet body in the same way that a Surface pen does. This isn’t a huge deal, and Huion more than makes up for this with sheer pen performance, but perhaps this is something it can look into for the next version.

Snappy performance without a hint of bloatware

This tablet is powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. This is backed by 16GB of DDR4-2133 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. There is also a microSD slot for additional (albeit slower) storage if you desire.

In order to optimize for performance, this processor is configured in its 28W operation mode. As such, the Huion delivers performance in line with what you'd expect from an ultrabook with this processor and RAM. We’re talking Cinebench R23 scores around 3,348 multi-core and 1,259 single-core whether plugged in or on battery power.

While the Cinebench scores are pretty good for a device of this class, they don’t paint the whole picture. When actually using the tablet for drawing, touching up photos, and taking notes, the Kamvas Studio 16 never skips a beat. Part of this can be attributed to the solid hardware, but even more of this is due to the complete lack of bloatware. Unlike most computers you can purchase nowadays, the Kamvas Studio 16 doesn’t come with any junkware at all. You just get the standard Windows 11 Pro apps and a single app from Huion that facilitates pen functionality.

Adequate battery life

Huion officially rates the Kamvas Studio 16 at 6 hours of battery life. This is certainly achievable, especially at the lowest brightness setting and when not running intensive applications. However, if you raise the brightness to something more suitable for use outdoors or in a bright office, you can expect to get around 4 hours of usage. Using the included charger takes you back up to 100% in about 2 hours.

Would I have liked to see a bigger battery? Sure, 8–10 hours would have been even better, but when compared to other pen computers, it’s actually fairly solid. Fortunately, 4–6 hours is more than enough time to get your creative juices flowing at a park, temporary workplace, or really anywhere else you decide to set up shop. That said, we’d still recommend packing the surprisingly small GaN charger with you wherever you go.

Good connectivity

The Kamvas Studio 16 offers the connectivity you’d expect from a thin-and-light computer. In terms of physical ports, you get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack. You can charge the device or hook up an external display with either port. Wireless connectivity is in line with expectations, offering support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Kamvas also packs a set of stereo speakers and microphones. Finally, is a 5MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear one. They function adequately in a pinch, but please don’t make a habit out of taking pictures with a tablet. Thanks in advance!

Value for the money

The Kamvas Studio 16 retails for $1,699. For that price, you get an extremely focused device that simply outclasses Microsoft’s Surface lineup for creative tasks thanks to its superior pen and matte display. While the Kamvas might cost a bit more than Microsoft’s offerings, you also get more, especially in the pen department.

Huion also manages to undercut its other main competitor, the Wacom MobileStudio Pro 16 by $800, while offering a significantly faster processor, much sleeker design, and similar pen performance. The Wacom’s 4K display might beat out the Kamvas when it comes to screen resolution, but this difference isn’t worth a 50% price premium, nor does it outweigh the processing speed difference or justify downgrading to just 85% coverage of the Adobe RGB color space.

Need something bigger?

For most people, 15.8 inches hits that perfect sweet spot where you have enough screen real estate to be productive without sacrificing portability. However, if you are looking for a desktop-only pen computer, Huion also makes a larger version, aptly titled the Kamvas Studio 24.

You can think of Studio 24 as Studio 16’s bigger brother. In addition to its 24-inch screen, the Studio 24 also packs a faster processor, dedicated GeForce graphics, and 32GB of RAM. Pricing is a little higher at $2,399, but this is still $100 cheaper than Wacom’s 16-inch offering while packing substantially more computing power.

Should you buy it?

At the end of the day, the Huion Kamvas Studio 16 is a good product at a good price. So if you’re in the market for a mid-sized pen computer with phenomenal inking support and a matte screen, the Kamvas Studio 16 should be high on your list.

If you’re interested in leveling up your creative game with a pen computer that can truly do it all, now’s the absolute best time to buy. Huion is currently running a special promotion for XDA readers that gets you $100 off your purchase if you buy through its online store. All you have to do is use promo code XDA100 at checkout and $100 will be taken off of your order total. Visit www.huion.com to get started.