College students can get an ad-supported Hulu subscription for $2/month

With so many different streaming services, monthly costs can get high pretty fast if you subscribe to multiple. If you’re a college student, however, Hulu has an offer that will help keep your monthly costs way down.

The streaming service on Monday announced that college students can subscribe to Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. A regular ad-supported subscription comes out to $5.99, so the discount is pretty substantial over an extended period. The new offer comes just ahead of the new semester.

“Eligible students over the age of 18 can sign up for the deal and watch Hulu’s full streaming library of movies and TV shows for a 64% discount, while their student enrollment status remains verified,” Hulu said in a blog post.

Hulu offers a strong lineup of licensed content syndicated from studios like FX, NBC, and Fox. New movies and TV shows are added to the service every month, so there’s always something new to watch. The service also has a respectable lineup of original content, including Palm Springs, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Little Fires. Hulu also offers offline downloads and a Watch Party feature, so you can watch content with up to seven friends while you chat.

While other streaming services are raising their prices, Hulu is taking the opposite approach—but only if you’re a student. Hulu said that students who are existing subscribers can take advantage of the deal. Unfortunately, if you’re subscribed to The Disney Bundle or want a plan without ads, you’re out of luck.

With more people than ever at home due to the pandemic, streaming has become even more popular. Finding the right service can be tough with so much good content out there, but even more important is the price. At $1.99 per month, Hulu’s offer is tough to beat.