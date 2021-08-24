Hulu finally adds HDR content for compatible Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and more devices

With more and more smartphones and TVs launching with HDR support, demand for HDR content has skyrocketed in recent times. Streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime have long offered HDR content, while Google Play Movies & TV (now Google TV) and HBO Max started offering HDR content just last year. Now at long last, Hulu is finally adding support for HDR streaming.

First spotted by AVS Forum user blade005, Hulu has quietly updated its support page to mention that select Hulu originals and movies are now available for streaming in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision formats. While Hulu has offered 4K content since 2016, it’s only now that the streaming service is hoping on the HDR bandwagon.

Users can currently stream select Hulu originals in high-dynamic-range (HDR), HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision on select devices — HDR content delivers a higher contrast range for a much finer picture details. An HDR badge will appear on the details page of content available to stream in HDR.

Hulu is undoubtedly late to the HDR party but it’s also one of the only few to support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. For example, Netflix only supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision while Amazon Prime Video supports HDR10+ but lacks Dolby Vision.

HDR content will be available for streaming on the following devices with the latest Hulu app:

Roku (HDR compatible models)

Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube devices (HDR compatible models with Fire OS 7 or later)

Apple TV 4K (Gen 5 or later)

Vizio (HDR compatible models)

Chromecast Ultra (HDR-compatible models)

Notably, Fire OS 7 requirement rules out the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is currently stuck on Fire OS 6.

The list of Hulu Originals (TV shows) currently available to stream in HDR include Nine Perfect Strangers, The Handmaid’s Tale, Little Fires Everywhere, Dollface, Hellstorm, The Great, The First, High Fidelity, CastleRock, Wu-Tang, Future Man, Woke, The Looming Tower, The Act, Catch-22, Reprisal, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and The Runaways.

Meanwhile, Hulu movies such as Run (2020), Happiest Season, WeWork, Bad Hair, and The United States Vs. Billie Holiday can also be streamed in HDR now.