Hulu Live TV now offers free unlimited DVR, just like YouTube TV

Hulu is probably best known for its on-demand streaming library of movies and TV shows, but it also offers a Live TV service comparable to YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, or Sling TV. Like some of its competitors, Hulu offered more expensive TV plans with cloud storage for DVR recordings, but now the company is ditching that.

The Verge reports that Hulu will offer unlimited DVR to all Live TV customers at no additional cost, dropping the $10-15 add-ons that were required to keep 50-200 hours of additional storage. The change will apply to all subscriptions starting April 13, and anyone currently paying for extra storage won’t be charged after that point.

Hulu is likely offering unlimited DVR to everyone due to increased competition from YouTube TV, which already offers the same unlimited DVR. Even though YouTube TV has had a few problems over the past year, most notably its carriage disputes with NBCUniversal and public fights with Roku, the service is still a popular option for watching live TV anywhere over the internet. YouTube TV also added 4K streaming and offline downloads in June of last year, though both of those features require a more expensive subscription.

Hulu’s normal streaming service is available for $6.99 per month (or $69.99/yr) with advertisements, or $12.99/mo without ads. Live TV is available for $69.99/mo with advertisements on non-TV content, or $75.99/mo for no ads on non-TV content. Both of the Live TV options also include access to Disney+ and ESPN+, and Hulu offers a few add-ons that include access to Cinemax, Starz, and other premium networks. YouTube TV starts at $64.99/month.

Even though unlimited DVR is now free for all Live TV plans, you’ll still have to pay an additional $9.99 per month for the ‘Unlimited Screens Add-on’ if you want to watch TV on more than two devices at once. YouTube TV supports three devices at once, with an additional cost to watch on unlimited screens.

Source: The Verge, Hulu