Hulu to raise prices of both of its on-demand services from next month

Hulu is set to raise the prices of both of its on-demand streaming services from next month, the company announced on Tuesday. The company operates two streaming services; ad-supported, and ad-free. However, from October 8th, both services will increase in price. Hulu is owned by Disney, and both Disney+ and ESPN will be increasing their prices, too. The advertisement-supported version of Hulu will go up from $5.99 a month to $6.99 a month, whereas the advertisement-free tier will go up from $11.99 to $12.99.

These changes, as reported by Deadline, do not affect rates for the Disney bundle or Hulu’s live TV service. This is the first change to Hulu’s pricing since 2019 after the basic ad-supported tier dropped in price from $7.99 to $5.99. Advertisements are a way of paying for streaming services that others are experimenting with; for example, Amazon’s IMDb TV is an ad-supported video-on-demand platform for movies and TV shows.

Deadline says one reason why Hulu has increased its prices is thanks to the addition of thousands of Bollywood films and Hotstar originals to the platform. Indian Premier League cricket and other sports offerings from Hotstar are shifting to ESPN+, according to the report. Hulu is also looking to launch original movies, with Vacation Friends giving the platform its best opening weekend for any of its originals yet.

Hulu has been working to improve its platform in recent months, particularly with the introduction of HDR content for compatible Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and other devices. Hulu was pretty late to the HDR party, though is one of the only platforms to support both the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision formats. For example, Netflix only supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision while Amazon Prime Video supports HDR10+ but lacks Dolby Vision. Some of the company’s originals can be now be played in HDR, including some of its movies.