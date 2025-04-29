The newest Humble Bundle, titled “Bullets, blood, and fun--from id Software,” is offering deals on the Doom franchise and some Wolfenstein games. The highest $28 tier bundles together six Doom games, three Wolfenstein games, and two coupons for the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages to be released later in 2025. If you’ve ever wanted to own a huge slice of FPS history, this is one of your best opportunities from a third-party seller.

For those unfamiliar with the genre’s history, this Humble Bundle brings the old stars of the show back into the spotlight. The boomer-shooter genre of the '90s was built on the backs of these two storied franchises, so pairing them up just feels right. There’s something fitting about slaying demons and nazis for a good cause—the benefit of the Direct Relief charity. Like always, the Humble Bundle is a limited-time offer that will only be available until May 10th, so don’t miss your shot.

Is the deal worth it?