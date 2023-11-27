Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best Android streaming devices. It offers a 4K cinematic experience, flawless streaming with Wi-Fi 6, free access to over 300,00 movies, and is just $25, 50% off its retail price. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Black Friday might be over, but the deals are staying, and more keep pouring in, thanks to Cyber Monday. However, this means the discounts will be running out soon, and now's your time to get the entertainment gadgets you've had on your wish list, whether it's a TV, quality speaker, or a streaming device. And speaking of streaming devices, Amazon is offering a 50% limited-time discount on one of its new options, the Fire TV Stick 4K.

Why you should get the Amazon Fire Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best Android streaming devices you can own. It's a compact device that allows you to stream cinematic 4K videos from your favorite streaming services, such as Netflix, HBO, and Disney+. This latest generation has a powerful 1.7GHz processor that ensures a snappy response, better navigation, and fast app starts.

In addition, you get Wi-Fi 6 support, meaning better connection stability and less stuttering when streaming your favorite shows and movies. Pair that with its support for HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision, and you'll enjoy nothing but a truly fantastic experience when watching your shows and movies. To make things better, the physical remote allows you to utilize the power of Alexa, letting you control your lights, cameras, and other smart devices connected to the voice assistant.

You also get free access to over 300,000 movies and six months of an MGM+ subscription, so you're guaranteed never to be bored. If you have an older TV or monitor and want an excellent, stutter-free 4K streaming experience, getting this device for just 25 bucks is a fantastic option. But remember that this offer is only available for a limited time, so grab it as soon as possible.