Key Takeaways HWInfo quietly releases Arm64 compatibility for Windows on Arm devices.

Users can now benefit from HWInfo's hardware monitoring capabilities on Arm-based systems.

HWInfo is highly recommended by multiple XDA writers for monitoring hardware statistics and diagnosing problems.

After years of work, companies are finally taking Windows on Arm seriously. There are already a ton of apps that now work with Windows on Arm, and Adobe has recently announced that its own apps are making the jump. Now, the popular Windows hardware monitoring app HWInfo has joined its ranks, albeit without much fanfare.

HWInfo finally arrives on Windows on Arm

This is usually the part where we post an official announcement from HWInfo about Windows on Arm, but we can't find one. In fact, it seems that the developers behind HWInfo silently released Arm64 compatibility and left it at that. Despite the developer's lethargy around it, it's a pretty big deal; it means that people using a Windows on Arm device can finally let HWInfo use the hardware they specifically bought for that very reason.

This development may have remained unknown for who-knows-how-long if it wasn't for one X user, Devin Arthur, whose eagle eyes managed to spot the addition of Arm64 on the HWInfo compatibility list:

If this is the first time you've heard of HWInfo, you're in for a treat. It's an excellent app that keeps tabs on your hardware's statistics, which is extremely useful for diagnosing problems like overheating components. It's so good that three of our XDA writers have attested to its quality: Ben Enos in his piece about free programs every PC needs, Tanveer Singh with his list of the 10 apps he recommends for every PC, and João Carrasqueira with his advice on the 10 essential apps for your new PC. If that's not enough to vouch for how good HWInfo is, I'm not sure anything can convince you.