Hyper has a new triple-display MacBook dock, and you can get it for 50% off

Hyper is unveiling some new docks for MacBooks, which can be used to connect multiple 4K displays to the laptops. Specifically, there are two different ones: one for 13- to 16-inch MacBooks, and one that’s specifically for 13- and 14-inch MacBooks.

The larger one can connect to three monitors, while the smaller one can handle two, and there’s an HDMI port and a DisplayPort for each connection. You’ll also find three USB Type-A ports, one of which is USB 3.2 G2n 2 and two of which are USB 3.2 Gen 1. There’s also Ethernet, a full-size SD card reader, a microSD card reader, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one of which supports 100W passthrough charging.

The way it works is that the larger one has a magnetic piece that attaches to the side of the smaller one (that’s why it’s 13- to 16-inch instead of 15- to 16-inch), adding those additional HDMI ports and DisplayPorts. Each monitor can be up to 4K 60fps. The dock fits right underneath your laptop, so you don’t have an array of dongles and cables to deal with.

Of course, you’re still limited by the silicon that’s inside of the MacBook. While Hyper makes reference to all MacBooks made between 2016 and 2021 on the Triple 4K Display Dock, there aren’t any M1 Macs listed because the M1 processor only supported a single external display. The new MacBook Pro PCs are there though, because the M1 Pro supports two external monitors and the M1 Max supports four.

Also notable is that these docks are cheap right now. More specifically, they’re 50% off. The larger and smaller ones are going to retail for $299 and $149, respectively, but right now, you can get them for $149 and $124. If you’re looking for something with this kind of functionality to use with your new MacBook Pro, this is a pretty solid deal. You can check it out on Indiegogo here.