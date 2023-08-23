Key Takeaways HyperX announces the Cloud III Wireless gaming headset at Gamescom 2023, offering an impressive 120 hours of battery life on a single charge.

At Gamescom 2023 in Germany, HP's gaming brand, HyperX, announced a new gaming headset that promises up to 120 hours of continuous usage on a single charge. Called the 'Cloud III Wireless,' it is the successor to the popular Cloud II that was released back in 2020. The new cans come with multiple little improvements over their predecessors, including 2.4GHz wireless connectivity that was absent in the Cloud II. Alongside the wireless variant, the Cloud III also comes in a relatively cheaper wired option.

The most notable feature of the HyperX Cloud III is its insane battery life, with the company claiming that it can deliver up to 120 hours of usage on a single charge. That's a massive jump from the Cloud II's claimed 30-hour battery life, but it's still way less than the 300 hours promised by the company's own Cloud Alpha Wireless. On the connectivity front, the Cloud III can be hooked up to multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and most smartphones. Unfortunately, it's not officially compatible with the Xbox Series S | X.

In terms of specs, the Cloud III Wireless comes with large 53mm angled drivers and a lifetime activation of DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio. It also has an upgraded 10mm detachable microphone featuring an LED mute indicator that informs users of their microphone status. The mic also has an internal metal mesh filter, which eliminates the need for a pop filter. In addition, the headset comes with on-board audio and microphone controls on one of the earcups.

Moving on to the design and build, the Cloud III wireless rocks a full metal frame with a steel headband and aluminum forks. It also has plush memory foam ear pads wrapped in soft leatherette with extra padding on the headband for comfort when used for long periods of time at a stretch. The Cloud III Wireless is currently on sale from the HyperX website for $169.99, while the wired model is up for grabs for $99.99.