HyperX CloudX Flight gaming headset is $60 off for Black Friday

Even though sales have been running all month, Black Friday is finally here, so the final batch of sales are going live. HyperX sells some of the best PC gaming accessories around, from keyboards to headsets, and now the company’s CloudX Flight wireless headset is on sale for $99.99. That’s a discount of $60 from the original price, though more recently it has hovered between $130-$154 on Amazon.

The CloudX Flight is a wireless gaming headset, which uses a small USB wireless adapter to connect to your PC. It’s also certified to work with Xbox consoles, and has physical controls for volume, microphone muting, and headset power. The earcups are built with “high-quality memory foam,” according to HyperX, with a 90° rotating design for better fit and easy portability (they fold flat in a bag).

The microphone is detachable, so if you just want to listen to music or enjoy a single player game on your PC, you don’t have to keep the microphone in front of your face. Perhaps the only downside to this headset is that it is charged with a microUSB cable — no USB Type-C port here. That’s also true of most other wireless headsets, though.

