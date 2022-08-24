HP-owned HyperX launches its first gaming monitors, the Armada series

HyperX – a gaming brand owned by HP since last year – has announced it’s entering the gaming monitor space for the first time with the new Armada series of monitors. The company has always focused on gaming peripherals and components, but monitors haven’t been a part of that. As part of its debut, HyperX introduced the Armada 25 and Armada 27 monitors, both aimed towards the mid-range of the gaming monitor market.

The HyperX Armada 25 is a 24.5-inch monitor, and it comes in Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and supports a 240Hz refresh rate. This should make it ideal for e-sports gaming and titles where high frame rates and quick responses are essential. It’s Nvidia G-Sync Compatible, so it supports variable refresh rates, and the IPS panel supports 1ms response times with overdrive. The display should also be easily visible with 400 nits of brightness, and it covers 99% of sRGB.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you want something a little more high-end, the HyperX Armada 27 is a larger 27-inch monitor, and it comes in Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440), with a refresh rate of 165Hz, so there’s more of a balance between resolution and smoothness. Again, Nvidia G-Sync Compatible certification is also part of the package, as is the 1ms response time in overdrive mode. Color reproduction should be even better here, with the monitor covering 95% of DCI-P3, and the 400 nits of brightness also allow for DisplayHDR 400 certification, so you can get an entry-level HDR experience.

Perhaps almost as interesting as the display specs is the mounting system HyperX is using for these monitors. While they have standard VESA mounting screws, they also include the Single Gaming Mount, which allows them to be snapped into place on the included mounting arm, which then lets you move and rotate the screen to any position you want. The mounting arm offers a lot more flexibility than a standard monitor stand, so it’s nice to see it being included.

In fact, HyperX is going to be selling the Armada Single Monitor Mount separately, in case you want to use the more convenient snap-on mounting system. You can attach the mounting bracket monitors that support VESA mounts, and then the arm is attached more easily. This only supports monitors up to 32 inches in size and 20lbs of weight, though. There’s also a gaming mount add-on, which adds more arms to the mount so you can use multiple monitors.

All of these products are expected to launch sometime in September. The HyperX Armada 25 will cost $449.99, while the Armada 27 will go for $499.99. If you want the gaming monitor mount, that will set you back $109.99, while the mount add-on costs $79.99.