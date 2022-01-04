HyperX goes big on wireless gaming peripherals at CES 2022

Between all the new processor announcements from Intel and AMD with a corresponding lineup of new gaming laptops and desktops, it’s safe to say that 2022 is already shaping up to be quite a year for gamers. HP’s HyperX also decided to join the fun with its own set of new gaming peripherals. The company unleashed a bunch of gaming accessories including both wired as well as wireless options. There’s a lot to cover here, so let’s get started:

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless, as the name suggests, is the wireless version of one of the most popular gaming headsets on the market. This is the showstopper for HyperX at CES 2022, with the highlight being its long-lasting battery life. According to the company, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset can last for up to 300 hours on a single charge, making it one of the first gaming headsets to do so. The Cloud Alpha wireless gaming headset features a custom-designed dual chamber technology and HyperX 50mm drivers to deliver an immersive audio experience with DTX headphones:X. This particular headset also features a detachable noise-canceling mic along with an LED indicator and onboard controls.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse

HyperX is also cutting the cord from its popular lightweight gaming mouse, the Pulsefire Haste. The new PulseFire Haste wireless mouse has the same honeycomb hex shell design that offers quicker movements and increased ventilation. It offers a reliable wireless gaming performance over a 2.4GHz frequency connection and a long-lasting battery life of up to 100 hours on a single charge. The Pulsefire Haste comes with a Pixart PAW3335 sensor with support for up to 16000 DPI. It also features up to six programmable buttons with onboard memory. There’s also IP55 rating for water resistance and RGB lights that can be customized via the HyperX NGENUITY software.

HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller

The HyperX Clutch wireless gaming controller works with both PC as well as Android devices. It connects to PCs wirelessly with the help of the 2.4GHz receiver. You can also use the included USB Type C to USB Type-A cable for wired connections. For Android devices, the controller uses Bluetooth 4.2 to establish a wireless connection. It also includes a detachable and adjustable mobile phone clip that expands from 41mm to 86mm. The controller also comes equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery with up to 19 hours of battery life on a single charge.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Next up, we have a 65% keyboard from HyperX in the form of the Alloy Origins 65. This particular mechanical keyboard features HyperX mechanical switches that are rated with an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. This particular keyboard includes RGB backlit keys with an exposed LED design. The keyboard is equipped with premium double shot PBT keycaps with dedicated arrow keys and other common functions. You can use the HyperX NGENUITY software to customize various aspects of the keyboard including the RGB lights, macro settings, and more. The keyboard is available in HyperX Red linear switches or HyperX Aqua tactile switches.

More headsets!

Lastly, we have a couple of more headsets to round off HyperX announcements for CES 2022. The company has launched the Cloud II as well as the Cloud Core gaming headsets. The Cloud II supports 7.1 surround sound audio and features signature HyperX memory foam and a durable aluminum frame. It comes with 53mm drivers and has a detachable noise-canceling mic. The Cloud Core headset, on the other hand, is more of an entry-level offering that comes with a durable aluminum frame, an adjustable headband, and the signature HyperX memory foam.

Pricing & Availability

The pricing and availability details of all the HyperX gaming peripherals announced at CES 2022 are as follow:

Product Price Availability HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset $199.99 February 2022 HyperX Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller $49.99 March 2022 Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming Mouse $79.99 February 2022 Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $99.99 February 2022 Cloud II Gaming headset $99.99 March 2022 Cloud Core Gaming headset $69.99 January 2022

CES 2022 is currently underway and there are a bunch of other announcements coming your way soon. Stay tuned!