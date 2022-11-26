Source: HyperX HyperX QuadCast S $120 $160 Save $40 The HyperX QuadCast S is the microphone that finally made me sound great. It has four recording patterns, so it's versatile in multiple situations, but more importantly, it does a great job of cutting out background noise. Plus, it's super stylish and has some pretty neat customizable software. $120 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

I started producing podcasts in college when our campus radio station switched from being over the FM airwaves to being online. And, while I had a ton of fun talking about 80s movies for an hour every week, the microphone I used made me sound so bad that you couldn't listen to it. Even after college, when I started producing podcasts on my own and professionally, I still used subpar equipment because it was all I could afford. My podcasts sucked until I got a decent mic, and the HyperX QuadCast S was the USB-C microphone that finally made me sound good. It's on sale right now for only $120, and I think that's an absolute steal.

Why the HyperX QuadCast S is great

The triple 14mm capsule setup in the HyperX QuadCast S enables this microphone to have multiple recording patterns, making it super versatile. You have the standard cardioid pattern, which is great for recording a single voice. The bidirectional pattern makes it easy to interview subjects as you both can sit by the microphone, and it will pick you up nice and clear. Switch it over to the omnidirectional pattern when you want to capture the surrounding noise — perfect for audio dramas or audio documentaries when you're trying to set the scene. Plus, you can use the stereo polar pattern if you want to record some vocals or even a single instrument like an acoustic guitar. I've been pleasantly surprised with how the QuadCast S has performed in all these instances since I bought one, recording at a pretty decent 48kHz/16-bit sample rate.

It's more than just the sound that makes the HyperX QuadCadt S so great; it's the little things included with it that really put it over the top. The QuadCast S has a built-in pop filter, and while serious audio engineers would likely put an additional filter on it, it's much better than recording without one. If you're simply recording your voice or using the mic to talk with family and friends on video calls, it will stop those harsh consonant sounds from being too grating, which is a huge bonus. You can easily adjust the gain with a turn of the knob at the microphone's bottom, making it easy to ensure you only record the sounds you want. Add in the fact that it has a built-in shock mount that can easily be put onto any boom you want, and you'll quickly notice why I'm so hyped about this microphone — it just has it all.

Lastly, I would be remiss if I didn't mention how stylish it is with the RGB lighting that makes it really pop on live streams or recorded videos. It's even customizable on Windows with HyperX's NGENUITY software, which lets you change the microphone's visuals and further adjust some sound settings. Unfortunately, this software isn't available on Mac, but if you change the settings on a PC and then plug it into a Mac it will save the settings, so keep that in mind.

There's even a cheaper version on sale, too.

HyperX QuadCast HyperX QuadCast $90 $140 Save $50 The HyperX QuadCast has all the great features of the QuadCast S, just without the ability to use the NGENUITY software. It records just as well and has all the same patterns, so it's just as versatile as its big brother. $90 at Amazon

If you don't care about the customizable RGB lightning or the NGENUITY software, then the HyperX QuadCast might even be a better deal for you. It has all the same record patterns and other great features that its big brother has, it's just missing the extra cherry on top.