Hyundai could soon be adding support for Apple’s CarKey feature

Apple introduced its CarKey feature back in 2020. This addition enables iPhone and Apple Watch users to unlock and start their compatible cars through the Wallet app. BMW was the first manufacturer to adopt CarKey, and the feature remains widely unavailable in the automotive industry. However, it seems like Hyundai will finally be implementing it in its Genesis lineup this upcoming Summer.

According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman (via The Verge), Hyundai could be adding CarKey support to its Genesis lineup as soon as this Summer. The feature would allow iPhone users to control their cars and even share the digital keys with others. The company already offers a MyHyundai with Bluelink app that includes features like remotely unlocking and starting a supported vehicle. However, implementing CarKey would allow users to take advantage of system-level privileges, such as unlocking the car with a dead iPhone. References to Hyundai’s Genesis cars were discovered in iOS 15’s code a while back, so it could only be a matter of time until we see the feature in action.

Thanks to the Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, users with an iPhone 11 or newer can unlock their compatible cars without even taking their phones out of their pockets. It’s still unclear whether Hyundai will be implementing UWB support or not, though. We might be finding out later this year, assuming Gurman’s details are accurate.

There were previous rumors revolving around Apple and Hyundai potentially developing an electric car together. However, the car manufacturer eventually downplayed these rumors and stated that it was no longer discussing the matter with the Cupertino tech giant. Rumors still point at the possibility of Apple releasing its own electric car by 2025, though. With Hyundai potentially supporting CarKey this Summer, we can only hope that more car manufacturers implement the feature in the near future.

Do you use CarKey to control your vehicle? Let us know in the comments section below.