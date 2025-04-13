One of the best aspects of 3D printing is the ability to churn out functional prints at will. Whether it's upcycling broken furniture or saving money by printing replacement parts or everyday items like wallets and vases, I feel like a magician using my 3D printer to produce useful parts or accessories. This obsession with 3D-printing objects around the house meant that I was now looking for every opportunity to replace commonly found objects with a 3D-printed alternative. From storage solutions to ergonomic wrist rests, I'd covered them all. That's when I stumbled upon a new idea -- how about I 3D print keycaps for my keyboard?

The idea struck me when I was casually scrolling on Yeggi to find new items to 3D print. Since most keycaps are made using different types of plastic, it made sense to print a few and replace the existing ones. So, I started looking at all the possible options. It didn't take me long to go deep into the rabbit hole. Mechanical keyboard enthusiasts would know how vast the world of switches, keycaps, and mods is. Now, combine that with the possibilities unlocked by a 3D printer, and the combination is stellar! I took the plunge and decided to customize my keyboard to make it more aesthetic or functional with the help of unique keycaps. It's safe to say, this hobby is now going to chew through all my weekends -- looking for new keycap designs to print!

Related 10 last-minute gifts you can 3D print Forgot to buy a gift? You can print one at home!

Hundreds of types and designs to choose from

From Batman to Valorant