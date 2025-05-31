Despite offering top-tier automation provisions and support for smart home gadgets in all shapes and forms, Home Assistant is well-known for its simple UI. Rather than bombarding you with the typical toggles, settings, and menus, HASS provides an intuitive way to manage your smart devices.

But you shouldn’t let Home Assistant’s cozy interface fool you into believing that you can’t pull off some cool projects with it. From controlling your Proxmox home lab to setting up automations that go into effect as you’re done brushing your teeth, there’s a myriad of fun DIY ideas you can bring to life by pairing IoT paraphernalia with Home Assistant.

Since I had a spare ESP32 lying around, I tried building a smart dashboard that pulls metrics from the other smart devices in my home lab and outputs them to a screen. Now that I’ve completed the project, I wish I’d done it sooner, because it’s hands-down the best addition to my smart home space.

Why should you build an ESP32 dashboard?

An affordable, customizable display for your essential HASS metrics