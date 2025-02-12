Now that everything about the new RTX 5080 is out in the open, I've reluctantly decided to skip this generation and retain my RTX 3080 for another year. I was hoping to upgrade to the RTX 5080 in the months leading up to the launch, but no matter which way I cut it, I can't justify that anymore. My RTX 3080 still holds up in the latest games at 1440p optimized settings, so the wait continues for me.

With the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, Nvidia has delivered a refresh of the RTX 40 series rather than any true generational upgrades. Combined with the deceptive marketing around Multi Frame Generation (MFG), insufficient VRAM (as ever), and the paper launch leading to inflated prices, the disappointing gains on the RTX 5080 have suddenly made cards like the RTX 4080 Super and RX 7900 XTX look exceptional.

5 The gen-on-gen gains are disappointing

Congrats guys, we got the RTX 4080 Ti Super