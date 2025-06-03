Home Assistant may have a beginner-friendly UI, but you shouldn’t underestimate its capabilities. Thanks to integrations (especially those of the HACS variety), blueprints, and trigger-action workflows, there are tons of cool projects you can build with Home Assistant. Throw in the Node-RED add-on, and you’ve got a powerful automation server that can control every aspect of your smart home.

But when you’ve spent hours designing your dream Home Assistant instance, losing all your progress to an incorrectly configured YAML file becomes a terrifying thought. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to back up your Home Assistant and Node-RED servers, regardless of whether you’re running them inside dedicated bare-metal setups or as standalone containers inside virtual machines.

Home Assistant’s built-in backup utility makes everything a breeze

You don’t even need to create complex YAML files